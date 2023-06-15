Lisburn’s Dillon Judge aims for gold at Irish National Figure Skating Championships

After winning the Junior Men's title twice, Judge moves up to contest the Senior Men's event for the first time. Earlier this year, he began working with his new coach Barbara Luoni at Ice Lab in Bergamo, Italy, an ISU Centre of Excellence.

Carolane Soucisse and Shane Firus (Wexford) will be making their Irish Championship debut this weekend. This marks the first occasion a Senior Ice Dance event has been included in the championship programme. The team train in Toronto, Canada with Carol Lane, Jon Lane, Juris Razgulajevs and Marc Andre Servant.

Sophia Tkacheva (Wexford) claimed the Junior Women's silver medal at last season's championships. She previously won the title back in 2020. Her coaches are two-time European medallist Kevin van der Perren and eleven-time British champion Jenna McCorkell.

Ciera Turner-Frick (Cork) is making her first appearance at the Irish Championships where she is entered in the Junior Women's event. She is coached by Jane de Lange in Oxford.

Laura Hegarty and Kevin Hegarty (Co. Dublin) made history this season by becoming the first ice dance team to represent Ireland in an ISU competition when they participated at the Junior Grand Prix in Courchevel, France last August. Their coaching team is comprised of Lea Rand and Taavi Rand.

Saoirse O'Sullivan (Co. Tipperary) is a first-time competitor at Irish Nationals and she is entered in the Advanced Novice Girls category. She trains with three-time Irish champion Sam McAllister and Margaret O'Neill in Nottingham.

The Irish Championships will take place at the Dundee Ice Arena in Scotland held over the course of two days (17-18 June).