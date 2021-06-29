Maguire and Meadow qualify to represent Ireland at Tokyo Olympics

As expected, golfers Leona Maguire and Stephanie Meadow have qualified to represent Ireland at the Tokyo Olympics next month.

The pair also featured in the inaugural women’s golf tournament at the Rio Olympics five years ago.

The qualification process for the women’s golf competition in Tokyo concluded after Sunday’s KPMG women’s PGA Championship where 22-year old American Nelly Korda captured her first major championship to move to number one in the world and top the Olympic rankings.

Maguire, who finished second to Korda at the Meijer Classic in the US earlier this month, is ranked 60th in the world and 26th in the Olympic rankings. Meadow is 38th in the Olympic ranking and 122nd on the world list.

The US and Korea lead with way with four qualified players. None of the other 34 countries represented has more than two. The 60-player tournament will be held at Kasumigaseki Country Club August 4-7.

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry have already qualified for the men’s tournament in Tokyo.

Meanwhile, it was been officially confirmed that Ireland will send a team of seven boxers to Tokyo for the tournament which will take place in the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo, with fights scheduled from the opening day of the games July 24 to the final day, August 8.

Rio Olympian Brendan Irvine captains the side which includes Kellie Harrington, Aoife O’Rourke, Michaela Walsh, Kurt Walker, Aidan Walsh and Emmet Brennan.

"We are excited to just get stuck in now," said Irvine.

"We have a strong team, with every single person going into the Olympic Games with a real opportunity to do something special. The Olympics are like no other tournament, and I’m lucky to be going to my second. We all know that these Games will be different, and that it will be a new experience for each of us, but especially on the back of what has been a tough and testing year, we are ready."

Team Ireland Boxing Performance Director, Bernard Dunne, confirmed that the squad who fly to Japan later this week will attend a training camp in Miyazaki before moving into the Olympic village on July 19th.

"We just need to manage ourselves as best we can once we get out there and get good work against the other world-class countries that are coming out to the training camp. Everyone is just looking forward to it.

"It has been pushed back, and there has been so much doubt over the past year and a half, so it’s great that it’s finally here. And that the guys get to perform on the biggest stage, which is the Olympic Games," said Dunne.

Team Ireland now consists of 57 officially-selected athletes, with over 100 athletes’ spots confirmed across nineteen sport. The final team announcement is scheduled for next week.