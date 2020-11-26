Maradona shared George Best's genius, but also his pressures, says NI legend Armstrong

Former NI star Armstrong leads tributes as Maradona dies 15 years to the day after fellow legend George

Diego Maradona's infamous goal against England in the quarter-final of the same competition

A former Northern Ireland international who played against Diego Maradona, and even once shared a beer with him, has described him as a player who could destroy teams like George Best did - but also shared the Belfast legend's problem with addiction.

The footballing world was left stunned on Wednesday when news broke that the Argentinian superstar and World Cup winner had died at the age of 60.

Having undergone surgery in Buenos Aires earlier this month to remove a blood clot, his death was confirmed by Argentina's football association.

His passing also came exactly 15 years after the death of Northern Ireland icon George Best.

Having captained his country to victory at the Mexico World Cup in 1986, Maradona later led Napoli to two Serie A titles in 1987 and 1990.

Gerry Armstrong played for Northern Ireland in the 1986 World Cup, he also faced Maradona several times three years earlier while playing for MCD Mallorca in Spain.

"He was a sensational player, probably the best player in the world of that era," he said.

"I scored my first goal for Mallorca when he was playing for Barcelona, but then he just destroyed us after that. I've never seen one man do what he did. Very similar to what George Best used to do with a lot of teams."

Well aware of Maradona's reputation for brilliance, Mr Armstrong said he was still shocked to witness it first hand.

"I used to think I was quick until I saw him accelerate. Off the five yard mark, nobody could catch him. He was a sensation, he had a very low centre of gravity and played on the left foot. He had incredible skills, and you just have to sit back and say 'wow'."

On one occasion, he was invited by Argentinian team mates in Mallorca for a beer with the icon.

"I went out with them and he was great fun, great company and just a fantastic guy. I really can't say anything bad about him, he was just wonderful.

"He held court and the Argentinian boys knew him from growing up, but they were just in awe of his ability and what he could do.

"They would just listen to his stories which were just football, football, football. He lived and breathed it."

On his death happening on the same date as George Best, he said: "It's just incredible, that two of the greatest players that ever played football in the world died on the same day." While both players shared a sporting genius they were also hugely vulnerable to addiction in their later years.

"I think sometimes when you've got that ability, there's the pressure that comes with it," Mr Armstrong said. "George had it a lot earlier than Diego Maradona but there are similarities, there's no doubt about it."

Maradona later went on to manage the Argentinian national team in 2008, but left after losing to Germany in the quarter finals of the 2010 World Cup.

Rating him as a manager, Mr Armstrong said: "People looked at him as a superstar and world class player, so if he told you, 'This is how we're going to play' they would listen and take notice, so he commanded respect for sure."

Famous for his notorious 'Hand of God' goal against England in the 1986 quarter-final, Mr Armstrong said it would still never overshadow his abilities.

"He just loved football. He was just such a special player, the number of players I've spoken to who rate him as the greatest of all time is just unbelievable."

Argentinian-born Pedro Donald (54) owns the Sunflower and The American bars in Belfast.

Although he left the country as a baby, he said the personal connection he felt towards Argentina and Maradona allowed him the thrill of supporting a team that could actually go on to win the World Cup.

"Watching him lift the trophy in 1986 was really special, and it was even better because Northern Ireland got to play that year too," he said.

On Maradona's later excesses, he said: "So many people are flawed. Ordinary working class kids, like our own George Best or Alex Higgins. They're exposed to stardom, money and success overnight.

"Especially in those days, they just weren't looked after or trained in how to deal with it. It's probably all a bit more professional these days, hopefully we won't see characters with those problems again. Ultimately people will remember him for his football." Adding his praise for Maradona, current Northern Ireland international Ryan McLaughlin said on Twitter: "Everyone likes to compare, I'm no different but on days like today you just have to appreciate the eternal greatness of Maradona. An icon of the sport forever."

Comedian Jake O'Kane said: "Maradona forced you to watch soccer the way Ali forced you to watch boxing, they transcended their chosen sports.

"Imagine being the opposition watching this warm up, you'd go home."

Tributes from football royalty from around the globe also poured in yesterday, including Brazilian three-time World Cup winner Pele (80) who said: "One day, I hope we can play football together in the sky."

Lionel Messi, regarded as the greatest Argentinian player of his generation, said: "A very sad day for all Argentines and for football. He leaves us but does not leave, because Diego is eternal.

"I keep all the beautiful moments lived with him and I wanted to take the opportunity to send my condolences to all his family and friends. RIP."