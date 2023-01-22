Mark Allen claims World Grand Prix crown with nail biting victory in final frame over Judd Trump

Snooker

Mark Allen beat Judd Trump 10-9 in dramatic fashion in the Duelbits World Grand Prix final in Cheltenham, the Antrim cueman landing the £100,000 top prize to further enhance what is easily the best season of his life.

The 36-year-old World number five has seemingly put well documented off-table problems behind him and will be among the favourites to win what would be his first World Championship when the Sheffield showpiece starts at the Crucible in April - a feat that would see him become just the third man from Northern Ireland to conquer the snooker world after legends Alex Higgins and Dennis Taylor.

Allen opened up a commanding 6-2 lead over Trump in the first session but the evening action was a different story.

The match was a clash between the two winners of snooker’s biggest events so far in the season. Allen landed the UK Championship title after a 10-7 win over Ding Junhui in the final back in November while Trump was crowned Masters champion at Alexandra Palace just eight days ago after a 10-8 defeat of Mark Williams.

Number one seed Allen is the runaway leader on the one-year list this season, having also picked up the Northern Ireland Open title at the Waterfront Hall and made the British Open final earlier in the campaign.

Trump was guaranteed to move into the top eight of the one-year list regardless of last night’s result. Crucially that meant he was in line to secure his place for the remainder of the Duelbits Series. Only the top 16 progress to Wolverhampton for the Players Championship, with the top eight qualifying for the Tour Championship in Hull.

A cagey opening to Sunday afternoon’s play saw both players struggle to settle. Eventually the first four frames were shared and they headed in for the mid-session interval locked together at 2-2.

When play resumed it was Allen who took a stranglehold on proceedings. Breaks of 88, 63 and 77 helped him to a clean sweep of the four frames to end four in front at 6-2.

Allen then won the first frame of the evening session as the match started to take on a one-sided look before Trump stopped the rot to make it 7-3.

Trump took the next before Allen hit back again to reassert his dominance and make it 8-4.

But then the match turned dramatically with the Bristol potter reeling off the next four frames to make it 8-8.

A break of 43 put Allen in control in the next but a missed red into the right middle pocket opened the door for Trump who failed to capitalise on the chance. With all the colours still on the table Trump required a four-point snooker to take the frame to a re-spotted black. A double kiss on the yellow by Allen handed Trump an opportunity but he made a mess of his attempted snooker leaving the Ulsterman with a long yellow which rattled the jaws of the pocket but didn't drop. Allen then turned the tables by snookering Trump on the yellow, which proved enough to finally settle the frame thanks to a foul on the black followed by a concession. Allen had his nose back in front at 9-8 in what was turning into a late night epic.

Trump was first among the balls in the next frame and a quickfire break of 76 meant the final was heading to a deciding frame.

Trump's break put Allen on the back foot and he coughed up a half chance which was cut into the left centre by the 33-year-old World number four.

But Trump ran out of position and Allen then came up with a superb cushion-first pot leaving a tricky black which he put away superbly to put himself in the driving seat. But then the pressure seemed too tell, Allen missing what looked a straightforward red.

But Trump too was feeling the heat, running out of road with a miss on the green. He got back in again with a tremendous plant but was unlucky not to get good position on the black and had to play safe.

Trump then missed a red into the right middle leaving Allen a chance which he squandered. Trump potted a red but missed the yellow.

That proved the decisive moment, Allen making a break of 52 to secure the title.