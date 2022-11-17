Mark Allen confident ahead of UK Championship Quarter-Final clash with Sam Craigie

Snooker

Mark Allen goes into Friday's Cazoo UK Championship Quarter-Final against Sam Craigie at York Barbican confident he can progress while acknowledging his underdog opponent carries a dangerous bite.

Allen will start as a huge favourite against the 29-year-old from Newcastle-Upon-Tyne but the Antrim cueman will need to maintain his good run of form as Craigie too is playing the best snooker of his life and is about to break into the world's top 40 for the first time.

Allen delighted the big crowds at the Waterfront Hall when he made it back-to-back Northern Ireland Open titles last month and if he is crowned UK champion come Sunday night - and takes home the £250,000 top prize - it would be right up there with the World number nine's Masters triumph in 2018, his sole Triple Crown success so far in what has been a colourful career with ups and downs on and off the table.

The 36-year-old - who beat Kyren Wilson 6-3 late on Wednesday night following on from victory over fellow townsman, practice partner and great pal Jordan Brown - said: “Sam Craigie might be a bit further down the rankings but he thoroughly deserves to be here because he has had two cracking wins (over Ryan Day and Zhao Xintong).

"It will be a big match for both of us. But on my day I know I have the game to beat anyone."

Allen is through to the UK Championship quarter-finals for the sixth time and has his sights set on the coveted trophy, having finished runner-up in 2011 and 2018.

Craigie’s only previous run to the last eight of a ranking event came at the China Open in 2019 when Neil Robertson ended his progress.

Victory over Allen would mean his deepest run since turning pro in 2011, as well as his biggest pay day. Craigie is enjoying the most consistent year of his career as he also reached the last 16 of both the German Masters and Turkish Masters.

Craigie said: "I’m looking forward to playing Mark Allen because I really get on with him, and hopefully it will be a good game for the fans.”

In this afternoon's featured quarter-final clash, Ronnie O'Sullivan - 6-0 winner over Zhou Yuelong on Wednesday - takes on Ding Junhui, who yesterday hammered Jamie Clarke 6-1.