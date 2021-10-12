Mark Allen content with ‘scrappy’ win over Peter Devlin as Northern Ireland Open bid continues

Mark Allen in action at the Northern Ireland Open Snooker in the Waterfront Hall

Mark Allen admitted he just couldn’t quite hit the high notes that saw him achieve a maximum break in his opening match at the BetVictor Northern Ireland Open at the Waterfront Hall, but he showed all his experience to get past Peter Devlin - a rapper with his own YouTube channel - on a 4-2 scoreline.

Allen, who returns to action on Thursday, is desperate to do well at his home tournament and hailed his 147, which came in a 4-1 win over Si Jiahui on Sunday, as a career highlight - high praise from the much-decorated former Masters champion.

“It was a very different game to the other day,” said the 35-year-old, who is staying in a hotel rather than at home in a bid to make the £405,000 NI Open seem like just any other tournament and not one top of his wishlist.

“It was very scrappy. I didn’t have my scoring shoes on and missed a few that I probably shouldn’t have. At 3-0, I was cruising a little bit and Peter made two good breaks to go 3-2 and had chances in the last frame, so it turned into a very tight match.”

The world number 11 took the first three frames before Englishman Devlin hit back with breaks of 72 and 76 but the Antrim cueman produced a match-winning break of 55 in the sixth frame.

“Every day is different,” added Allen. “I missed a few shots, but I’m not going to be too hard on myself because that’s the game, it’s not easy.

“He’s a good player - he impressed me. He’s got a very good all round game,” added Allen.

Judd Trump - going for an incredible fourth NI crown in a row after three 9-7 victories over Ronnie O’Sullivan in the last three deciders - produced four frames of scintillating snooker to thrash Chinese starlet Gao Yang 4-0.

Trump’s performance was near faultless as his teen opponent failed to pot a single ball in a chastening defeat.

Trump required a couple of trips to the table to eventually secure the opening frame with a break of 54.

The Englishman settled into his groove in the second, taking just six minutes to compile a delightfully efficient break of 100 before missing the final red.

Playing with confidence, Trump unconventionally dismantled the pack off his opening red in frame three and appeared all set to again register a century break after over-complicating a pink in a bid to stay in ideal position.

But Yang could not capitalise and Trump was soon back to the table to add a further 30 and secure the frame and a 3-0 lead inside half-an-hour of the match beginning.

While another missed pink ended another break of supreme control for a tally of 63 in the fourth, Yang was in no mood to prolong the encounter and was content to shake hands without striking a ball for the pocket in anger.

Yang had also lost to Trump without securing a frame at the last 64 stage of last year’s competition.

Trump will face Yang’s compatriot Lu Ning on Thursday night for a place in the last 16.

O’Sullivan is the star attraction on Wednesday afternoon, taking on Alfie Burden for a place in the last 16.