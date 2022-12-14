Mark Allen holds his nerve to seal fightback victory against Ding Junhui at the BetVictor English Open

Snooker

Mark Allen was in fine form once again as he defeated Ding Junhui

Mark Allen beat Ding Junhui 4-3 last night to secure a place in the last-16 of the BetVictor English Open in Brentwood.

Allen is back in action tonight against either China’s Zhao Xintong or England’s John J Astley who play this afternoon.

The Antrim cueman has been in the form of his life this season and, despite travel problems, has already beaten Dylan Emery and Mitchell Mann, the latter after only just making it in time for the start following a nightmare journey during which his flight from Belfast for the £427,000 event was cancelled.

Allen already has a Home Nations title safely tucked away in this campaign thanks to his stunning success in October’s Northern Ireland Open at the Waterfront Hall, making it back-to-back successes in his home event.

Add to that last month’s UK Championship triumph in York – only Allen’s second ‘Triple Crown’ victory after the 2018 Masters – and it is clear the 36-year-old is having a special season.

Ronnie O’Sullivan will face Londoner Martin Gould today after surviving a real scare against Dechawat Poomjaeng.

Thailand’s world No.130 found himself two frames up on the seven-time – and current – world champion in an entertaining encounter before O’Sullivan upped the pace to win four frames in a row to advance.

A surprising early miss in the first to left centre from O’Sullivan opened the door for Poomjaeng and the underdog put up a break of 44.

Another uncharacteristic error saw The Rocket miss a black off the spot and Poomjaeng was able to put himself on the board by taking the first frame.

The scrappy nature of the early exchanges continued in a chaotic second frame with mistakes aplenty, including missed pots, O’Sullivan potting the white and Poomjaeng fouling after his shirt draped the green.

An outrageous fluke from the world No.1 was just another eye-opening moment in the frame, but as the two men required a re-spotted black to settle it, the Brentwood crowd was left dumbstruck by more bizarre play with some absurd shot choices until Poomjaeng finally doubled his advantage.

O’Sullivan’s straightforward blitz through the third frame, following a quick-fire break of 61, was almost out of place in the match at that point but set The Rocket back on course.

A break of 69 then levelled the match at two frames all before O’Sullivan took the lead for the first time with a fantastic break of 104.

Although missing out on a century in the sixth, O’Sullivan took victory when Poomjaeng conceded after accepting he would not get the snookers required to force another frame.