Mark Allen insists best is yet to come after easing into Final of World Grand Prix with convincing win over Noppon Saengkham

Mark Allen maintains the best is yet to come after regaining the stunning form of what has been the season of his life to defeat Thailand’s Noppon Saengkham 6-1 in the Semi-Final at the Duelbits World Grand Prix in Cheltenham.

Antrim cueman Allen seemed to have lost his mojo in the Masters but struck back last night with a superb display.

He said: “I played well but I also made mistakes. I can play a lot better. I am doing a bit extra on the practice table. I feel I am really up for the challenge.”

The 36-year-old world No.5 will play the winner of tonight’s match between Judd Trump and Shaun Murphy in tomorrow’s Final of the £380,000 showpiece event.

Allen added: “I would like to play Shaun in the Final. We are good mates so bragging rights would be at stake!”

Allen received a rousing reception when entering the arena to that Windsor Park anthem ‘Sweet Caroline’.

Allen threw down the gauntlet early. The Ulsterman already has the Northern Ireland Open title — won in front of an adoring Waterfront Hall crowd — and the UK Championship under his belt in what is turning out to be the season of his life and a missed black off the spot by the Thai star was punished severely as Allen calmly mopped up a break of 73 to go 1-0 up in the best of 11-frame encounter.

Allen was first in in the next frame, making a controlled break of 66. Noppon came back to the table but by that stage he was doing little more than getting a bit of practice. Allen was soon 2-0 up.

From then on Allen was always in control and powered to a comfortable victory.

Murphy defeated Anthony McGill 5-4 in a thrilling Quarter-Final and afterwards fired a warning shot at Trump.

The last time Murphy and Trump met was at the UK Championship in November, when the Magician prevailed 6-5 in a pulsating last 16 tie. Following yesterday’s win, 2005 World Champion Murphy stated that he wouldn’t be intimidated by Masters champion Trump.

He said: “I think he’s won a lot of matches this week on reputation. I think people have collapsed against him. I won’t be collapsing. He will have to beat me.”