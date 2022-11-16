Mark Allen moves into the Quarter Finals of UK Championship

Snooker

Mark Allen said he has the game to beat anyone after his excellent season got even better with a 6-3 victory over Kyren Wilson at the Cazoo UK Championship in York

Allen, fresh from victory in the Northern Ireland Open at the Waterfront Hall, moved into the quarter-finals of the £1,205,000 showpiece, the Antrim cueman producing some excellent snooker along the way.

"When I am playing well, I fancy myself against anyone," said Allen, who will meet Sam Craigie - 6-4 winner over Ryan Day - in the last eight on Friday.

Allen, whose career highlight is victory in the 2018 Masters, is turning it into a season to remember and if he can maintain this form will never have a better chance of landing a first world title come the spring.

Ronnie O’Sullivan last night said he is "unique" in how he handles pressure after beating Zhou Yuelong 6-0 in just 83 minutes to reach the quarter-finals.

World number one O’Sullivan will face either Ding Junhui or Jamie Clarke tomorrow.

O’Sullivan first won the UK title in 1993 at the age of 17 and went on to lift the trophy in 1997, 2001, 2007, 2014, 2017 and 2018 as he aims to become the first player to win any ranking event on eight occasions.

China’s Zhou potted just two reds in the first four frames as his opponent went 4-0 up with a top break of 137. In frame five, Zhou had a chance to pulled one back but missed a red to a centre pocket on 63, and O’Sullivan cleared with 82. And the Rocket brought another cheer from the Barbican crowd as he sealed the match with a run of 103.

“I know he didn’t perform but at the moment that’s what everyone is doing against me, and I think my bad is better than everyone else’s bad. I have to take that for now and I’m never far away from playing well.”

Asked what advice he would give to Zhou, O’Sullivan replied: “I never had a problem with crowds, big occasions, the bigger the occasion, the more I liked it. Watch the first time I was on TV age 14, first poke I had a break of 75. If you can’t handle it, you’re going to struggle. I think you are born with the love of pressure, you can’t teach that.

“You see some kids and they are different. We all knew about Stephen Hendry when he was 15. Steve Davis was different, Tiger Woods. You just look in their eyes and they have a different intensity. They love the challenge and the competition, they thrive on it.

“It takes enjoyment out of it sometimes because anything other than a win is no good. Last year I was happy with the quarter-finals, this time I’m thinking that if I don’t win it it’s a disaster. Your perception changes. But I feel very comfortable out there, even if I get hammered. I have proved myself enough for it not to matter as much – when I was a kid it would hurt me. If I play well then I want to stay out there forever, but snooker is not easy. It’s part of the deal, you have to accept you are not always brilliant, but it’s about how good your bad stuff is.”