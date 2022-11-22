Mark Allen: My dream of joining Alex Higgins and Dennis Taylor as a world champion has never been closer

Mark Allen feels he has never been closer to achieving his dream — winning the World title to join legends Alex ‘Hurricane’ Higgins and Dennis Taylor as a Northern Ireland sporting great.

Allen is in the form of his life, highlighted by his stunning 10-7 comeback victory over Chinese superstar Ding Junhui to land the UK Championship in York late on Sunday night, following on from last month’s Northern Ireland Open triumph at the Waterfront Hall, making it back-to-back to successes in his home event in which he receives such passionate support.

Winning the UK title — with its £250,000 top prize, which is Allen’s biggest ever payday - is right up there with the Antrim cueman’s other career highlight, his 2018 Masters success.

Now the 36-year-old requires the world title to complete the elite ‘Triple Crown’ set and, maybe even more importantly, to become Northern Ireland’s third global snooker supremo after Higgins’ triumphs in 1972 and ‘82, followed by Taylor’s victory in the famous ‘black ball’ final of ‘85 which attracted a record television post midnight audience of almost 20 million people.

In a link to snooker’s golden age, Allen is Northern Ireland’s first UK Championship winner since Higgins in 1983 - in fact, the World No.5’s fightback from 6-1 behind is the biggest in a UK final since the Hurricane won 16-15 from 7-0 down against the great Steve Davis in that decider 39 years ago. Taylor’s greatest triumph also involved an unlikely comeback, from 8-0 down to win 18-17 - Davis again on the receiving end.

Allen, who joked he was minus three years of age when Higgins took the UK title, said: “I knew Alex Higgins had come from 7-0 down to win a UK final, I guess that shows us Northern Irish never say die and we have plenty of bottle.

“I’ve been my own worst critic but I feel like I’m a changed man on and off the table.

“I want to build a legacy for myself in this game. I am two thirds of the way to the Triple Crown now. I know how tough the World Championship will be. But if I keep doing what I’m doing then I will be confident when I go to Sheffield in April.”

There has been much comment on how Allen now adopts an almost trance-like state when his opponent is at the table, clutching a cup in both hands while seemingly deep in concentration with Allen praising the contribution of leading sports psychologist Paul Gaffney.

Allen added: “It’s all about trying to stay positive. It was my positive mental attitude that got me through and I’m really proud of that.

“I never let my head drop, even at 6-1. When I got back to 6-3 something changed and I felt great. By the time it was 6-6 I felt as if I wasn’t going to miss, and that’s a great feeling to have in a big final.”

Allen lost in the final at the Barbican in 2011 and 2018 but made it third time lucky as he recovered from a slow start to beat Ding, a three-time winner of this event. On his path to the final, Allen had trailed by at least two frames in all four matches - one of which was against his fellow Antrim townsman, practice partner and great pal Jordan Brown, last year’s Welsh Open champion - but each time came back to win, then saved his best comeback of the week for the last day.

The pattern of the match echoed last month’s Northern Ireland Open final when he came from 4-1 down to beat Zhou Yuelong 9-4.

It’s the eighth ranking title of his career, bringing him within one of Shaun Murphy, Peter Ebdon and John Parrott who have nine apiece. Allen is in a fabulous run of form as his victory in Belfast in October followed a runner-up spot at the British Open.

The left-hander has faced well-documented personal problems over the past two years, including divorce and bankruptcy, but is now in what he calls a “good place” and has also lost five stone in weight over the summer, following a pep talk from seven-time - and current - world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan.

‘The Pistol’ is bang on target to achieve his dream.