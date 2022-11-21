Mark Allen produces another big comeback to claim UK Championship title with victory over Ding Junhui

Mark Allen conjured the required magic for an epic 10-7 comeback victory over Ding Junhui in the Cazoo UK Championship final in York – to become the first Northern Ireland winner since Alex 'Hurricane' Higgins way back in 1983.

It was the biggest comeback in the UK final since that dramatic 16-15 success by the Hurricane, who had trailed Steve Davis 7-0.

Allen – who has risen from ninth to fifth in the world rankings thanks to his run in York – roared back last night after trailing 6-2 from the afternoon session.

Allen's victory earned him £250,000 and rates alongside his other 'Triple Crown' triumph in the 2018 Masters, the Antrim man paired with Barry Hawkins in yesterday's draw for the January showpiece.

Allen – following well documented off-table issues – is having the season of his life so far after throwing himself into a new fitness regime which has led to substantial weight loss. He also appears to adopt an almost trance-like state when his opponent is at the table, clutching a cup in both hands while seemingly deep in concentration.

Allen won the last frame of the afternoon to cut the deficit to 6-2 before reeling off the first six frames of the evening session – a highlight being a superb 132 break to cut Ding's lead to a single frame at 6-5 – to power 8-6 ahead. Ding won the next before Allen struck again – 9-7. Then came the title clincher.

Chinese star Ding had been by far the stronger player in the afternoon, making three centuries as he pulled away from 2-1 to 6-1.

Allen – fresh from landing back-to-back Northern Ireland Open titles at the Waterfront Hall last month – made several errors at key moments to open the door for his opponent.

Ding won this tournament in 2005, 2009 and 2019 and was bidding to become the fourth player to lift the trophy on four or more occasions, after Ronnie O’Sullivan (seven titles), Steve Davis (six) and Stephen Hendry (five), putting him ahead of all-time greats John Higgins and Neil Robertson who have three UK titles apiece.

Ding was playing in his 21st ranking final and had won 14 of the previous 20. His last silverware came when he beat Stephen Maguire in the 2019 final in York – in fact, prior to this week he had reached only one ranking event semi-final in that three-year spell. The 35-year-old Sheffield-based cueman had to win two qualifying matches just to make it to the Barbican – and would have become the first qualifier to capture the title since his own triumph in 2005.

Ding had won nine of their 13 previous meetings, though Allen had won both of their previous finals, at the 2009 Jiangsu Classic and 2013 Ruhr Open.

Allen lost his two previous UK finals – in 2011 against Judd Trump and 2018 against O’Sullivan.

The left-hander was playing in his 16th ranking final and had won seven of his previous 15. This was his third ranking final in succession; he was runner-up at the Cazoo British Open and then won the Northern Ireland Open.

And on this occasion, he would triumph again.