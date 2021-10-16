Mark Allen ready to realise Northern Ireland Open dream but predicts ‘difficult’ semi-final against Ricky Walden

Mark Allen is on the crest of a wave after reaching today’s semi-finals of the BetVictor Northern Ireland Open at the Waterfront Hall — but admits the toughest challenges lie ahead.

The Antrim cueman faces in-form Ricky Walden this afternoon after the Chester potter beat former world champion Shaun Murphy 5-4 in a thriller last night, following on from Allen’s dramatic 5-3 triumph over Judd Trump, who was going for an incredible fourth successive title in the £405,000 showpiece.

“It’s going to be a very difficult match and if I can reach the final you can be sure that’s going to be a very tough match as well. But this is a tournament I’ve always wanted to win and I’m here to give it my best shot,” said Allen, who delighted home fans with a stunning maximum break at the start of what has been a superb week of snooker.

Allen had to come back from a three-frame deficit to beat Trump.

Allen faced frame ball in the fourth before reeling off five frames on the spin to stun an apparently cruising Trump.

The Englishman was left to rue the simplest of missed reds when on frame-ball in the fourth, failing to register a single frame after a basic error to end his hopes of extending his remarkable record in Belfast.

“I had to fight for every ball,” Allen said. “I just couldn’t get anything going. I was 3-0 down but I got two unbelievable slices of fortune. After that, I played okay.”

An early miss from Allen was the only aberration of the opening frame, the Northern Irishman over-cutting a long red to allow Trump in.

From there, Trump impressively settled into his cueing, making an even 100 to seal the opening frame.

It was more of the same in the second, Trump surviving a wobbly moment with an unsteady extended spider to make a bothersome pot over the bunch in compiling a break of 91.

Allen was finally amongst the balls in the third frame, but ran out of position on 60.

An adventurous cross-double failed to bury itself in the middle and a lovely screw-back starting red allowed Trump to leave only the back on the table and further extend a commanding lead.

Both players missed chances to seal the fourth while amongst the balls, and a stalemate of sorts appeared likely to ensue with the pink covering the corner pocket by which the remaining reds had gathered.

Yet an ill-conceived shot by Allen allowed Trump a comfortable red to the middle. Or so it appeared, before a rare lapse in concentration from Trump, rattling the jaws, affording Allen the chance to clear the table.

After the interval, Trump was swiftly back amongst things, putting together a break of 61 in short order, before again running out of position and inviting Allen back into the frame.

Sloppy exchanges ensued and the luck fell Allen’s way, Trump nudging a red within sniffing distance of the corner and the Ulster ace guiding it home.

From there he seemed likely to seal the frame, but he ran awry on the yellow.

A clever snooker nonetheless forced Trump to foul and Allen superbly cleared the table of its colours to steal another frame on the black.

The match was soon level as Allen continued his fightback, securing another scrappy frame after a Trump error.

Onwards Allen went, producing his best snooker of the match in the seventh.

Manipulating the cue ball deftly around the table, Allen cleaned up with a magnificent break of 128.

And he sealed the deal with his fifth successive frame, securing a popular home win in another nervy series of exchanges.