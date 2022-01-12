Mark Allen reveals fears over snooker future ‘all gone’ as Antrim star explains those doubts after Masters defeat to Judd Trump

Mark Allen explained why even his Masters defeat to Judd Trump couldn't spoil his mood on Wednesday. Pic: John Walton/PA Wire.

Mark Allen has declared that his concerns over his future in snooker are “all gone” after significant developments in his personal battles away from the baize.

The Antrim man was edged 6-5 by Judd Trump in a thrilling first round tie at the Masters on Wednesday afternoon but afterwards explained that his “big win” of the day had come before he even arrived at Alexandra Palace.

It’s been a tough few years for the world number 13, who told the Belfast Telegraph back in 2018 of his battle with mental health issues and last year admitted he was in the process of getting divorced from wife Kyla.

Just last month, it was revealed that when he declared himself bankrupt last May, Allen’s debts totalled more than £1.1m, including almost £570,000 in tax.

After his win at the Northern Ireland Open in October, he opened up on his concerns over his future in the sport, explaining that it was “out of (his) hands”.

But it was a vastly different picture on Wednesday at Ally Pally, as Allen outlined where those fears had come from, while confirming he can now leave them in the past.

“The issues I was worried about regarding my future in the sport are gone now, all gone,” he revealed.

“That’s what December was about. I was under so much from the trustee given my bankruptcy that I might not be able to play snooker going forward.

“It wasn’t so much that he would tell me not to play, but it was the fact I would be playing just to pay him and I wasn’t prepared to do that.

“It could have been potentially two-and-a-half-years to pay him, but that’s all sorted now.”

And Wednesday was another positive day for the 35-year-old despite his defeat to Trump.

“I had a court hearing this morning which probably wasn’t ideal prep,” he said.

“I finished it at half past 12 and had to drive quickly to the venue (for the match that was slated to begin at 1pm). But it couldn’t have gone any better.

“I was in such a good mood during that match because win or lose I definitely won because of what happened this morning.

“Today was about my daughter and access to her. I provided all the evidence I had to and got everything I wanted from the judge.

“It was a really good morning for me, I was so happy. Win or lose, that wasn’t important to me.”

Those developments away from snooker, Allen is hoping, will now have very real implications for his performances at the table moving forward.

"I believe I've done OK in the game considering the pressures I've been under for the last 18 months,” he said.

"I've still nicked a couple of tournaments, kept my ranking as well as I can. It's really hard. As much as people say just block it out and play snooker, that's nearly impossible to do when you've a lot of very, very important things going on in the background.

"I think I've handled it all very well but the shackles are off now. Hopefully good things to come."

In the game itself, Trump made 101 breaks either side of a 92 from Allen to go 2-1 up and went 3-2 ahead with an 88 before the Northern Irishman won back-to-back frames to lead 4-3.

Allen then failed to take a great chance to make it 5-3 as Trump levelled, and the world number two went on to move 5-4 in front via a 135, the highest break of the tournament so far.

After Allen subsequently claimed frame 10 to force a decider, Trump wrapped up victory with a break of 62.

“Wow. I’ve been waiting for this for a long time. I’ve lost a few close ones this season and to battle back there…,” mused Trump.

“It’s just you lose the belief when you lose these close games, but to finish how I did, I’m so proud of myself.”

Trump had given a small fist pump after drawing level at 4-4, and when asked about that, he said: “Normally I’m quite reserved, but I couldn’t help it, with this crowd in here. They pick you up, and I love the sort of rowdiness of this London crowd, it’s amazing.

“I’m just getting warmed up now. I’m so happy to still be in it.”

The quarter-finals get underway on Thursday with old foes Mark Williams and John Higgins locking horns before Neil Robertson takes on Ronnie O’Sullivan.