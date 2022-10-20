Mark Allen takes swipe at state of table despite advancing to Quarter-Finals of Northern Ireland Open

Mark Allen is through to the quarter-final of the Northern Ireland Open

Mark Allen shrugged off his early hours finish in the previous round to coast past China’s Xiao Guodong and book a place in Friday’s quarter-finals of the BetVictor Northern Ireland Open at the Waterfront Hall – before having a swipe at the state of the table.

Defending champion Allen had been in action with the clock ticking towards 2am on Thursday morning before he secured a dramatic 4-3 victory over Hong Kong’s Andy Lee but showed no signs of tiredness in his stroll in the £427,000 showpiece.

The Antrim cueman, in fine shape thanks to his new fitness regime which was suggested by world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan, raced into a 3-0 lead.

Xiao squandered a chance to win the fourth frame before the World No.10 wrapped up a 4-0 victory.

But Allen had mixed feelings after last night’s win – although he was quick to praise those who had stayed on for his late, late show the night before.

“The crowds have been really good and supported me really well,” said Allen.

“But the table is horrible to play on. It was just a matter of getting four frames and getting through. The table was nearly unplayable.”

Last year’s runner-up John Higgins suffered a shock 4-1 defeat to Robert Milkins in the third round.

England’s Milkins, ranked 28th in the world, accumulated three breaks over 60 as he overcame Scotland’s Higgins.

In another shock, former world champion Shaun Murphy lost 4-2 to China’s Zhou Yuelong.

World No.11 Luca Brecel progressed by edging out Pang Junxu 4-3 but 2017 NI Open runner-up Yan Bingtao fell 4-3 to Anthony McGill.

Four-time world champion Mark Selby defeated Michael White 4-2, with Neil Robertson a 4-0 winner over Li Hang, conqueror of Antrim’s Jordan Brown in the previous round.

Robertson had never made it beyond the third round of the NI Open but is aiming to clinch a clean sweep of Home Nations titles, having previously collected the English, Scottish and Welsh open crowns.