Mark Allen turns on the style to storm into English Open Semi-Finals

Mark Allen sparkled as he hammered Ashley Hugill 5-0 last night — setting up an intriguing Semi-Final tonight against Belgium’s Luca Brecel, who stunned Judd Trump with a 5-1 triumph — to close in on the BetVictor English Open title at the Brentwood Centre in Essex.

The in-form Antrim cueman has already landed the UK Championship and the Northern Ireland Open this season — and has shrugged off adversity to get this far in the £427,000 Brentwood tournament despite a weather-hit flight cancellation which resulted in a long trip by road.

Neil Robertson beat Mark Williams 5-3 in a sensational Quarter-Final which featured a maximum, four other centuries and three more breaks over 60.

One of the highest quality matches of 2022 featured a break of at least 67 in every frame. Williams scaled the highest peak with a fabulous 147 in frame four, but Robertson was near-flawless throughout as he progressed to a Semi-Final meeting today with Mark Selby, who beat Ali Carter 5-3.

Australia’s Robertson is looking to win this title for a second consecutive year, having beaten John Higgins in last year’s Final.

“There were hardly any unforced errors, both of us were really clinical,” said Robertson. “I guess the only difference was that I had him in a bit more trouble with my safety to force the errors. It was a brilliant match and capped off by Mark’s 147.”