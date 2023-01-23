Mark Allen turns the air blue after winning World Grand Prix in dramatic final frame decider

Mark Allen was gently chastised by host Rob Walker

Glen Armour

Mark Allen turned the air blue after beating Judd Trump 10-9 in dramatic fashion in the Duelbits World Grand Prix final in Cheltenham, the Antrim cueman landing the £100,000 top prize to further enhance what is easily the best season of his life.

Allen let slip a swear word on live TV in his post-match interview with television host Rob Walker but has no doubt already been forgiven by his adoring fans after joining a select group of players to have won three ranking titles in the same season.

The 36-year-old - now up to number three in the World - has seemingly put well documented off-table problems behind him and will be among the favourites to win what would be his first World Championship when the Sheffield showpiece starts at the Crucible in April - a feat that would see him become just the third man from Northern Ireland to conquer the snooker world after legends Alex Higgins and Dennis Taylor.

"I was shaking like a s***ting dog there. Normally I'm pretty good under pressure but I only just got over the line," admitted Allen.

While to comment had the Cheltenham crowd in fits of laughter, the Antrim cueman was gently chastised by compare Walker.

Allen continued: “I was completely gone, and it’s not often I go with pressure. Some of the balls Judd potted were unreal. He put me under all sorts of pressure, and I just fell over the line in the end.

"To be 7-2 up and then to only win in the final frame isn’t ideal, but it happened because Judd never gave up. I’m actually very proud that I managed to fend him off in the end.

"I don’t really enjoy it this week. I’ve struggled a bit, but it’s nice to win when you’re not playing well. It makes me think I could do damage when I am at my best.”

Trump said: "Congratulations to Mark, he's a great champion. I had my chances in the last frame. I tried to make a fight of it to give the fans something to cheer about."

Allen opened up a commanding 6-2 lead over Trump in the first session but the evening action was a different story, with the Englishman fighting back to take the decider to a final frame.

Allen won a nervy final frame that saw both players missed opportunities to wrap things up.