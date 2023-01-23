Mark Allen turns the air blue after winning World Grand Prix in dramatic final frame decider

Snooker

Mark Allen turned the air blue after beating Judd Trump 10-9 in dramatic fashion in the Duelbits World Grand Prix final in Cheltenham, the Antrim cueman landing the £100,000 top prize to further enhance what is easily the best season of his life.

Allen let slip a swear word on live TV in his post-match interview with television host Rob Walker but has no doubt already been forgiven by his adoring fans after joining a select group of players to have won three ranking titles in the same season.

The 36-year-old - now up to number three in the World - has seemingly put well documented off-table problems behind him and will be among the favourites to win what would be his first World Championship when the Sheffield showpiece starts at the Crucible in April - a feat that would see him become just the third man from Northern Ireland to conquer the snooker world after legends Alex Higgins and Dennis Taylor.

"I was shaking like a s***ting dog there. Normally I'm pretty good under pressure but I only just got over the line," admitted Allen.

While to comment had the Cheltenham crowd in fits of laughter, the Antrim cueman was gently chastised by compare Walker.

Allen continued: “I was completely gone, and it’s not often I go with pressure. Some of the balls Judd potted were unreal. He put me under all sorts of pressure, and I just fell over the line in the end.

"To be 7-2 up and then to only win in the final frame isn’t ideal, but it happened because Judd never gave up. I’m actually very proud that I managed to fend him off in the end.

"I don’t really enjoy it this week. I’ve struggled a bit, but it’s nice to win when you’re not playing well. It makes me think I could do damage when I am at my best.”

Trump said: "Congratulations to Mark, he's a great champion. I had my chances in the last frame. I tried to make a fight of it to give the fans something to cheer about."

Allen opened up a commanding 6-2 lead over Trump in the first session but the evening action was a different story, with the Englishman fighting back to take the decider to a final frame.

Allen won a nervy final frame that saw both players missed opportunities to wrap things up.