Mark Allen uses disappointment as motivation to come back against Sam Craigie and reach UK Championship Semi-Final

Mark Allen last night said he "used disappointment as motivation" when discovering he was not on snooker's 'centre court' before bouncing back superbly to beat Sam Craigie 6-4 in the Quarter-Finals of the Cazoo UK Championship in York.

The match between Jack Lisowski and Shaun Murphy was chosen as the live televised feature instead, a decision which displeased Allen, but he battled through it to come back from 4-2 down to overcome Craigie.

"I was the highest ranked player left in the tournament but I used my disappointment as motivation," he said.

The 36-year-old World No.9 – who delighted the big crowds at the Waterfront Hall when he made it back-to-back Northern Ireland Open titles last month – showed all his experience to make it through to the last four.

Craigie, although a big outsider last night, has been one of the form players of the season and is about to break into the world's top 40 for the first time.

But the 29-year-old from Newcastle-Upon-Tyne came up short against Allen, who will have to be at the top of his game when he meets Jack Lisowski in tonight's second Semi-Final.

The 31-year-old World No.12 from Cheltenham last night hammered former world champion Shaun Murphy 6-1, making a record-equalling four consecutive centuries in the process.

Meanwhile, Ronnie O’Sullivan surprisingly said he felt "relieved" after being whitewashed in a Triple Crown event for the first time in his 30-year career as he lost 6-0 to Ding Junhui.

The record-breaking world champion just couldn't get into his stride and was brushed aside by Ding, the Chinese star once dubbed snooker's next big thing who has slipped down the rankings to 38th.

Ding, who plays Tom Ford – a 6-4 winner over Joe Perry – in Saturday afternoon's first Semi-Final, said: "I have the experience and I used it. I just tried to get in front and stay there."

O'Sullivan said he hopes Ding can go all the way and lift the trophy, along with the £250,000 top prize.

"Ding's a class act. Hopefully he can go on and win it now. He was a joy to watch. It's good for the game," said the seven-time world champion.

"I'm just relieved it's over, I've played a lot of snooker, I felt a bit flat. (A result like that) was bound to happen some time."

Struggling O’Sullivan failed to make a break over 50, and scored just four points in the last four frames as Ding ran away with the contest.

As world champion and World No.1, winner of two titles already this season and with seven UK Championship crowns to his name, O’Sullivan was hot favourite for the title, but was completely outplayed.

He made several errors over the first two frames, which allowed Ding to build confidence, and from 2-0 the 35-year-old was unstoppable, making four breaks over 80.

Ding won this tournament in 2005, 2009 and 2019 and is looking to become the only player other than O’Sullivan (seven titles), Steve Davis (six) and Stephen Hendry (five) to lift the trophy on four or more occasions.

The opening frame came down to a safety battle on the green, and Ding played a superb shot to swerve around the blue and pot the green to a baulk corner, setting up a clearance.

In frame two, O’Sullivan trailed 50-56 when he missed a tricky pot on the last red to a centre pocket, and his opponent punished him for a 2-0 lead. A break of 88 saw Ding extend his lead.

Early in frame four, O’Sullivan had a scoring chance but made just four before mis-cueing on a short range red. Ding enjoyed a massive fluke on a red to a centre pocket and capitalised with 94.

The 14-time ranking event winner picked up where he left off after the interval with a run of 87 for 5-0, and saved his best until last as he rounded off the contest with a 131.