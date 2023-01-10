Mark Allen whitewashed at Masters by ‘flawless’ Barry Hawkins

Snooker

Antrim cueman Mark Allen was whitewashed by England’s Barry Hawkins in the first round of the Cazoo Masters.

Hawkins combined clever safety play with some accurate potting as he dominated throughout, making breaks of 76 and 114 on his way to the second round.

Allen, one of snooker’s form players this season, exits the tournament at the first-round stage for the fifth consecutive year.

Following the 6-0 defeat at Alexandra Palace, Allen branded Hawkins’ performance ‘flawless’.

Allen said: “You have to give credit to Barry, he was superb.

“I was 55 points clear in the first frame, and from there to being 3-0 down I felt like I hadn’t done an awful lot wrong.

"In the fourth frame I missed a few balls that cost me. The miss on the brown was massive as that would have made it 3-1 at the interval.

“But Barry deserves the credit. That’s one of the best safety performances I have ever played against. There aren’t too many shots that I’d do differently.

"I couldn’t play a good return, most of the time. There was a spell of the game where I couldn’t even see a ball.

“Barry was flawless. All round, he was unreal. I think he missed one red all day.

“I’m devastated to be out of the Masters, but I’m not too down about how I played.

"It was just a case that Barry was on form and put in a fantastic display. I think it’s more a case of giving him credit, rather than me picking apart my game and wondering what went wrong.

“For me, it’s just a case of getting ready for the next tournament.”

The Northern Irishman becomes the fourth consecutive UK champion to be knocked out of the Masters at the first hurdle, as Hawkins once again reserved his best for the big occasion.

A delighted Hawkins said: “My safety created quite a few chances for me today and allowed me to put Mark under pressure. I think that’s what won me the match.

“It wasn’t a game plan, I just played what was in front of me.

“It was almost 3-1, but Mark made a mistake on the brown that allowed me to go in 4-0 up.

"That made a massive difference because at 3-1, it’s all to play for. 4-0 is very hard to come back from in an 11-frame contest. Mark missing that brown was a nice bit of luck for me.

“I don’t mind being the underdog, as it helps me to focus.

“I thrive on the pressure of playing at venue’s like this.

"I’ve lost three major finals before but in each game I was up against one of the greatest players of all time. Perhaps I let that get to me. I feel like I’ve learned from those experiences.”

Hawkins will now face either Judd Trump or Ryan Day in the second round of the tournament on Friday.