Martin McHugh and Michaela Walsh selected to be Northern Ireland’s flag bearers in Commonwealth Games opening ceremony

Bowler Martin McHugh and boxer Michaela Walsh have both described being named as Northern Ireland’s flag bearers for the Commonwealth Games as an “honour”.

The pair will lead the team out at Thursday’s opening ceremony in Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium to get the event under way ahead of the competitive sporting action beginning on Friday.

For McHugh, it is a reward for years of superb service to Team NI, which saw him win gold in the lawn bowls at the 1998 Games in Kuala Lumpur, with this year being his seventh Games.

The 49-year-old, who is also a four-time British Isles champion and a two-time World Outdoor Championships bronze medallist, admits being a flag bearer for Northern Ireland is a dream come true.

“It’s a great honour and a great privilege. Representing Northern Ireland and leading them out as flag bearer is something that I have always dreamed of and I just can’t wait to Thursday now,” said McHugh.

“Neil (Booth performance lead) called me and had the great privilege of telling me that is was going to be the flag bearer on Thursday night.

“I was very emotional, I am still on cloud nine and I can’t wait until Thursday night to walk out in front of thousands of people.

“Each Commonwealth Games is unique but this one is now more unique because I’m getting to represent Northern Ireland and carry the flag.

“The family are going to be over the moon, for (wife) Helen, (son) Jordan and my mum and dad, they are coming over to support me and I can’t wait to see them.”

Martin McHugh

Walsh is headed to her third Commonwealth Games after winning silver in both Glasgow in 2014 and on the Gold Coast in 2018, and she is eager to go one step further this time around in Birmingham.

The 29-year-old flyweight, whose brother Aidan is also competing at the Games, was somewhat surprised by getting the call to lead the parade on Thursday but was just as excited as McHugh.

“It is a great honour to be a flag bearer and a massive honour for me, I am going to be so proud not only representing myself but the rest of the team at Birmingham 2022,” she beamed.

“On Tuesday, Alison (Moffitt-Robinson, Northern Ireland’s chef de mission) and John (Conlan, boxing performance lead) called me on Monday and I was a bit worried in case I was in trouble for something!

"I was delighted to be selected because the athletes we have in this team are phenomenal and for me just to be nominated and selected is unbelievable and something I didn’t expect and it’s a great honour.

“I’m looking forward to leading out the team, it’s phenomenal the amount of medals won between them all.

"To be in the same team as my brother as well is an honour for me, we are the first brother and sister to compete in the Commonwealth and Olympics Games, this is our second Commonwealths together and overall my third, so just looking forward to walking out the team and it being a great Games.

“I’m extremely proud of winning two silver medals and fingers crossed I can go all the way, but I’m putting no pressure on myself.

"I have done everything correct but I’ll just take it one fight at a time and I don’t want to look too far ahead. I maybe used to do that in the past but as I have matured as an athlete I have learned how to deal with these things. I’m just going to take it minute by minute, round by round, fight by fight and the outcome will take care of itself.”

Team NI’s chef de mission Moffitt-Robison commented: “Michaela and Marty have competed with distinction at the very highest levels and are wonderful representatives of their sports and Team NI.

“They are recognised locally and internationally for the success they have achieved, their commitment to their sport and their determination to be the best they can be.”

“I am delighted that they are going to be our Flag Bearers at the Opening Ceremony on Thursday night and I hope the occasion not only inspires them to produce their best performances in Birmingham, but also proves inspirational to the rest of our competitors and everyone watching and supporting Team NI.”