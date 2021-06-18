McClenaghan has the talent and mindset in order to become Northern Ireland's next Olympic champion

Rhys McClenaghan wants to be an inspiration to kids across Northern Ireland and beyond (INPHO/Morgan Treacy)

The interview with Rhys McClenaghan was supposed to be on Monday morning. Something came up. I couldn’t do it. No hassle from Rhys, no hissy fit. He reacted in a classy manner that has become as much of a trademark as his sensational pommel horse routines, and another time was arranged.

Not only is the 21-year-old one of the most gifted young sportsmen Northern Ireland has ever produced, he’s a wonderful, charming guy and a credit to his parents, Tracy and Danny.

Representing Ireland at the Olympics in Tokyo this year, he’ll do it for his family, friends, the people of Newtownards and Northern Ireland and kids across the island with dreams of glory.

Just like those he had as a wide-eyed kid taking in the stunning opening ceremony of the 2012 London Olympics alongside his mum, dad and brother Elliott inside the stadium.

Rhys was 13 then and inspired by Great Britain gymnast Louis Smith winning silver during that Games.

Now he is an inspirational force himself. As a teenager in 2018, McClenaghan won Commonwealth Games and European Championship gold medals in the pommel horse discipline, overcoming England’s Olympic champion Max Whitlock on both occasions. The next year, McClenaghan took bronze at the World Championships, continuing to rewrite the record books for an Irish gymnast.

With the 2020 Olympics delayed for 12 months due to Covid-19, last year Rhys and his father built a shed on to their house, fitting in a pommel horse, allowing him to work on his skills with posters of Muhammad Ali, Conor McGregor and the Olympic rings on the walls for motivation.

Now, with the Games just over a month away, and training in Dublin with trusted coach Luke Carson, anticipation is building.

In normal times, competitors would have family in the stands roaring them on.

Not in 2021, though McClenaghan will have plenty of encouragement from what he believes is an extremely strong Irish team, capable of bringing home golden treasure from their Far East adventure.

“I think my family are more nervous than me but they are excited too. They are gutted that they can’t come out and watch me but the main thing is I’m going. That’s their thoughts too. We are all grateful it is actually going ahead,” says McClenaghan.

“I can’t wait to compete in the Olympic Games. It won’t be like past events. It will be very individualised and will stand out from the rest of them.

“I’m also looking forward to getting back to Japan. I love the country. I haven’t been to a place where the culture and the people have affected me so much.

“It’s special to be going as part of such a strong team. I’m not 100 per cent sure but I have a feeling this is one of Ireland’s strongest ever teams going to the Olympics.

“Every athlete I talk to speaks about winning a medal. You wouldn’t have heard that very often in past Olympic cycles. It’s an awesome thing that Irish athletes are developing that belief.”

One team-mate should be Rory McIlroy who, like McClenaghan, is set for his first Olympics. Imagine the pair of them — who grew up just nine miles apart — topping the podium.

McClenaghan says: “I haven’t met Rory but would love to. I like anyone that puts Northern Ireland on the map and Rory has certainly done that becoming one of the greatest golfers of all time.

“I’m a Newtownards man and Rory is from Holywood, and seeing someone just down the road from me have incredible success in their sport is inspirational.

“It shows if a sportsperson from near my area can achieve great things, I can do something similar and be successful in my sport.”

Like McIlroy, all Irish eyes will be on McClenaghan when he competes in Tokyo.

He says: “In the moment, I feel like my focus will be entirely on the routine.

"That’s a skill you develop throughout the years because if you focus on anyone’s else’s routine, or anyone watching while you are doing gymnastics, your focus goes off the routine in hand and that’s when mistakes are made.”

Maturely, he adds: “I’m aware that at the Olympics there will be a lot of eyes on me. My main thought on that is I welcome it because I never really had an Irish gymnast to look at that was in medal contention at the Olympics.

“So I feel like I am in a privileged position to be able to bring that to the younger generation and for them to see that a Northern Irish gymnast or Irish gymnast can be at an Olympics and be in contention for a medal. That’s a responsibility I don’t take lightly.

“That’s part of inspiring the younger generation and I’m being given an amazing opportunity to do that at the Olympic Games.

“Of course I’m going there for myself and my family and everyone who has supported me along the way, but I’m also doing it for that younger generation that need inspiration and belief to spark their dreams and surpass my achievements after I’m out of the sport.”

So what happens from now to qualification on July 24 and the August 1 final?

“I will be training and perfecting the routine that I will be performing at the Games,” says the former Regent House pupil.

“My goal is that I won’t fail one routine that I perform in training all the way up to the Olympic Games and I can go into the Olympics with confidence knowing that under any circumstances I can perform the routine to the best of my ability.

“I will work very closely with my coach Luke (Carson) and will hopefully peak at the right time. I’ll follow what Luke says and get the most out of having a good coach by my side.”

Everyone has their own favourite Olympic memories. Rhys is no exception.

He recalls: “I went to the 2012 opening ceremony. That’s up there with my favourite Olympic memories. We couldn’t get any tickets for anything else but myself, mum, dad and my brother went to the opening ceremony which was very cool.

“Another that comes to mind is Louis Smith winning his medal at London 2012.

“While I was in London, I got to see posters of Louis all over the city and, with the magnitude of the pressure that was on his shoulders, for him to perform one of his best routines ever, it really, really impressed me and resonated with me.”

Since his gymnastics career ended, Smith has been enjoying the celebrity TV circuit, recently winning ITV show The Masked Dancer.

He jokes: “Maybe I should get better at dancing and join him on Broadway! I saw him on The Masked Dancer. He was very good and is doing well for himself.”

McClenaghan could do even better in Japan. This brilliant young man has what it takes to become Olympic champion.