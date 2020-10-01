McDowell makes encouraging start in Scotland as Westwood takes early lead at The Renaissance Club

Graeme McDowell hacks out of the rough on the first hole during the first round of the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Graeme McDowell made a positive start to his first event in Europe since lockdown after a two-under-par first round at the Aberdeen Standards Insurance Scottish Open.

However, that's already seven shots back of the early lead after Lee Westwood carded a stunning nine-under 62 in his opening round at The Renaissance Club which has him one shot clear of Sweden's Alexander Bjork.

McDowell, playing in his first European Tour event since winning the Saudi International back in February, bounced back well from a bogey on his opening hole in carding four birdies on his way to a round of 69.

The World No.61, who skipped last week's Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Galgorm Castle, benefited from an afternoon tee time, missing the adverse weather conditions in the morning that made scoring easier.

After an errant tee shot on the opening hole led to a bogey to start, G-Mac settled into his rhythm after that and found a groove that led to three birdies in five holes.

The first dropped at the third, where he sunk a long, curling birdie putt down the hill, and he backed that up with an excellent approach to the fifth that yielded another birdie, before taking advantage of the par-five seventh to get to two-under.

He couldn't replicate that at the par-five 10th, where his only other bogey of the day came to drop him back to one-under, but McDowell quickly rectified that with a birdie on the par-three 12th to get the shot back.

Despite having some momentum behind him, the Rathmore man couldn't find that elusive fifth birdie of the day, parring his way in from the 13th to reach the clubhouse comfortably inside the top half of the leaderboard after one round.

McDowell has slipped out of the world's top-50 in recent weeks, and a good result in a strong field at the Rolex Series event would go a long way to helping him back inside that mark which would grant him invites to several big events, including The Masters in 2021.

However, he has plenty of ground to make up after Westwood's incredible nine-under-par round that already has him in a strong position in North Berwick.

The 25-time winner on the European Tour had two eagles on the front nine of his bogey-free round, adding five more birdies on his way to an incredible 62 that has him one clear of Bjork.

The Swede also had a fantastic round, starting at the 10th and recording nine birdies while dropping just the one shot on the par-three 17th to sit one back of the Englishman after Thursday's opening round.

Three-time Major winner and European Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington finished where he started after four birdies and four bogeys saw him card a level-par 71, while Irish Open champion John Catlin was one shot further back at one-over.

Tommy Fleetwood opened his account with a two-under 69, the same mark that both Matthew Fitzpatrick and defending champion Bernd Wiesberger are on, but it wasn't such a positive start for Danny Willett, who struggled to a three-over 74.

Elsewhere on the leaderboard, Erik van Rooyen is level-par, Matt Wallace is one-under, while Ian Poulter opened his account with a four-under 66.

On the LPGA Tour, both Stephanie Meadow (Galgorm Castle) and Leona Maguire (Slieve Russell) are in action at the ShopRite LPGA Classic this week, with the first round getting under way today.