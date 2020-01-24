Messages of support spurring Dromore on to make history in All Ireland final

All-Ireland Junior Cup

Ulster joy: Dromore are hoping to add more silverware to their trophy cabinet this weekend

Dromore director of rugby Jeremy Ogle is preparing for the culmination of an "emotional" week at the club as they prepare for their All-Ireland Junior Cup final tomorrow (2.30pm).

The Co Down club take on Munster junior champions Kilfeacle & District at Coolmine Rugby Club, just north of Dublin, as they look to add more silverware to their trophy cabinet.

It's somewhat ironic that, having not won a title for 80 years, Dromore could land two trophies in the space of 12 months having won the Ulster Junior Cup in January 2019.

It's an unprecedented era of success for the club, who are not only preparing for tomorrow's final, but are currently top of the Ulster Championship as well.

Their displays under the leadership of head coach Jamie Kirk and player-assistant coach Josh Pentland have led to a heightened level of excitement around the town, with the club eager to continue their winning streak by securing the All-Ireland crown tomorrow.

"We don't have much silverware in the club, so it's been an emotional week for us. We've received so many messages, the members have all been getting emotional about it," says director of rugby Ogle.

"This is a massive day. We've never been there before. They got a taste of it in last year's Junior Cup final and that just gave them a taste for more of it.

"This is something really different though, everyone's enjoying it, there's a real big buzz around the place.

"From nobody talking about rugby in Dromore five years ago, now everybody wants to talk to you about how well the club's doing."

They'll come up against a physical Kilfeacle side, who are led by player-coach and All-Ireland League veteran Willie Staunton at fly-half, and Ogle admits they're expecting a typical Munster test.

But the Dromore man is backing his own men to have enough firepower to go toe-to-toe with their opposition, led by abrasive tighthead prop Andy Black and a core of Ulster Junior players in Ben Heath, Lee Steenson and David Lyttle.

"We'll be expecting a pretty physical pack. We think they'll be a typical Munster team - big up front and they'll not pass the ball beyond 10," says Ogle.

"If we can match them up front, we have backs that like to spin the ball wide, so we think we can beat them on the edges.

"All we're doing is managing our expectations at the moment, trusting that our preparation is good enough and then heading down to Dublin and going through our routines. Hopefully that'll be enough.

"It'd be absolutely incredible to bring it back to Dromore."