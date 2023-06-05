Mixed emotions for Manchester United fan Jackie Smyth as Portrush seal Irish Cup progress

Jackie Smyth (centre) with Mark Simpson and his son Cameron (right) at Wembley.

It wasn’t an FA Cup Final to remember for Manchester United fans on Saturday, including Portrush bowler Jackie Smyth.

Instead of turning out for his club in an IBA Connected Health Irish Cup second round tie against Lurgan at the club’s plush new surroundings at Ramore Head, he made the trip to Wembley Stadium for the showcase meeting with Manchester City.

The formbook went according to plan, Pep Guardiola’s boys completed the League and Cup double, but as City were being presented with the trophy, Smyth received one little bit of consolation — Portrush had defeated Lurgan by six shots to book their place in round three of the IBA Cup.

“I couldn’t have missed the FA Cup Final,” confessed Smyth, who was accompanied by his son Cameron and BBC correspondent Mark Simpson, another U nited fanatic.

“Unfortunately, it wasn’t to be, but it was a magnificent occasion. Thankfully, there was one little bit of good news when I got a text to say that we (Portrush) were in the next round of the Cup.

“It was a bit of a banana-skin tie for the boys, but thankfully they managed to get over the line, unlike Man U.

“However, we now face another difficult match in the next round against another NIBA side, Sydenham, in a couple of weeks’ time. That will be an even bigger test.”

As Smyth agonised in the London sunshine, his Portrush colleagues had to show all their battling qualities against a spirited Lurgan team, who travelled north more in hope than expectation.

It was the rink skipped by Robert Allen, who finally sucked the life out of the NIBA side — they racked up an impressive 28-13 victory against John Gilliland’s combination.

Ian McClure also made a significant contribution by beating Alan Roberts (23-20), but battling Lurgan hit back through Sam McCombes, who defeated McClure’s Ireland international colleague Gary McCloy (19-18), while Ronan Cregan fought out a 17-17 result against Eddie Curran, standing in for Smyth.

Meanwhile, Belmont B’s Cup challenge was brought to an end against Bangor at Ward Park, the Seasiders running out 17 shot winners.

The home team won on three rinks, courtesy of Gary Scott, Keith Taylor and Matthew Crawford, but William Orr prevented a clean sweep by beating Mark Shannon 25-16.

Irish Bowling Association Connected Health Irish Cup second round results: Sydenham 82 Dunluce 80, Old Bleach 86 Cookstown 56, Dundonald 72 Limavady 85, City of Derry 77 Ards 91, Letterkenny 72 CYM 88, Larne 81 Carrickfergus 66, Banbridge 71 Belmont 84, CYM B 33 Salisbury 104, Donaghadee 105 Bray 50, NICS 106 Lisnagarvey 56, Ballymoney 85 Coleraine 53, Ballymena 108 Curran 56, Crumlin 108 Blackrock 50, Bangor 88 Belmont B 71, Portrush 75 Lurgan 69.

Third round: Ballymena v Donaghadee, Salisbury v Crumlin, Ballymoney v Belmont, Larne v Ards, Portrush v Sydenham, Bangor v CYM, Limavady v NICS, Old Bleach v Dunbarton.