Aaron Johnston is happy with Safari Rally Kenya finish

Aaron Johnston was unable to repeat last year's podium finish with Takamoto Katsuta at the Safari Rally Kenya

World Rally Championship co-driver Aaron Johnston has said he enjoyed his third visit to Safari Rally Kenya despite having to overcome all manner of setbacks with team-mate Takamoto Katsuta.

After three punishing days of competition deep in the heart of the African savannah, the Toyota Gazoo Racing duo finished fourth overall in a second consecutive 1-2-3-4 result for the company.

Sebastien Ogier held off a sustained charge from reigning World Rally Champion Kalle Rovanpera in the closing stages to make it two Safari Rally Kenya wins in three years and take his victory count in the competition to 58. Welshman Elfyn Evans rounded out the podium places with Scott Martin in third.

It was an unforgettable meeting for Katsuta and Johnston for reasons beyond the final result, however. On the short shakedown stage — a precursor to the main action — Katsuta rolled their GR Yaris Rally1 after a compression upset the balance of the car and caused the rear to dig into the gravel.

They wrapped up the Friday leg with a cracked windscreen and a front-right puncture and lost crucial downforce for part of Saturday when the rear wing was damaged.

The drama continued into Sunday as the car’s onboard energy recovery system stopped working before huge plumes of dust on the penultimate test activated a warning alarm on the dashboard.

A leaking radiator that threatened to stop them from completing the road section back to the service park in Naivasha was the final curveball — but they survived the scare to be classified as finishers.

“I wouldn’t say I’m glad to see the back of Safari Rally Kenya. Over, yes, but it’s always an adventure when you come to Africa,” Johnston told the Belfast Telegraph.

“This year, more than any time in the past, it really lived up to that expectation of being a challenge. Of course, the hope was to be on the podium here, like last year, but even still coming home in fourth behind our three team-mates in front, it was still a superb weekend for us and with the issues we had get to the finish.”

Despite the hiccups, Johnston said there were still plenty of positives to be had from their Safari Rally Kenya display.

“We managed to record a couple of fastest times and at the end of the day we achieved a good result for ourselves and the team, so yeah, happy it’s now behind us,” he added.