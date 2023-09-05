Acropolis Rally a tough challenge in my world title quest, admits William Creighton

William Creighton believes the course and heat will be a challenge in Greece

As far as puzzles go, few are trickier or more complex than Greece’s Acropolis Rally. But if correctly solved, the reward for Moira’s William Creighton is a career-boosting, seven-figure prize package.

When to attack the rough and torturous mountain roads around the host city of Lamia —and when to dial this back to preserve the car and limit punctures — is the crux of the challenge that awaits.

He does have the comfort blanket of a healthy points lead going to the fifth and final round of the one-make Ford Fiesta Rally3 series having won in Sweden and Sardinia alongside Liam Regan.

And when he retired in Croatia to a crash, and Estonia with rear suspension damage, the 25-year-old kept his scoreboard ticking over with stage wins when he re-joined the action under Super Rally rules.

So far, he’s chalked up 34 on snow, tarmac, and gravel — the most of any other driver.

As things stand, Creighton has 96 points compared to 67 for ERC Junior Champion Laurent Pellier, whilst the ever-improving Paraguayan Diego Dominguez is third with 64.

If Creighton can get the result that he requires he will secure the keys to a Ford Fiesta Rally2 for four, fully-funded WRC2 starts next season. Also included as part of the feeder competition’s star prize are pre-event tests and a 200-strong tyre allocation supplied by Italian manufacturer Pirelli.

“The Acropolis is super rough and very hard on the car and then you add in the heat — it will be really tough on both the car and crew,” said Creighton, who is looking to become the first World champion from these parts since Niall McShea won the Production World Rally Championship title back in 2004.

“Of course, there will be moments during the rally where we will need to show pace but, overall, Acropolis Rally Greece is one of those events where you try your very best to stay out of trouble.

“Being out front is obviously the best we could have hoped for at this stage, but we know Greece is an unpredictable rally and the level of competition around us is very impressive indeed.”

Successfully navigating the Friday leg unscathed will be on the mind of every driver as the first full day of competition replaces the traditional lunchtime service for a short tyre fitting zone at Casino Loutraki after the opening pair of stages.

These will be followed by a trio of tests in the afternoon, bumping the competitive distance covered during the first full day of competition to 63.73-miles.

“Friday’s always an important day; making it through clean will be a big plus,” says Creighton.

“We will be working really hard on our strategy building up to the rally and adapt our pace and outlook depending on the conditions and how our competitors are doing and what’s going on around us.

“Our preparation is going well, and it is good to have the information from when I competed in Greece last year to help me this time around.

“We have been working a lot with onboards to ensure that we have left no stone unturned and coupled with some testing in my own car, we are ready.

“The competition’s so strong in the Junior World Rally Championship and has been since we began our journey with it in 2021.

“At the start of the year, it was difficult to predict how the season would go; I hoped that we would be able to fight for wins and here we are, in contention for the title.

“Going to Greece as Championship leaders shows how strong our season’s been and it also shows just how much work everyone has been putting in all year, so that is a big positive,” he added.

After shakedown on Thursday morning, the Acropolis Rally starts that evening with a brand-new Super Special Stage. Friday comprises five stages, followed by six more on Saturday with three speed tests bringing the action to a close on Sunday and include the points paying Power Stage.