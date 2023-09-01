Adapting to new Hyundai i20 machine a fresh challenge for me: Alan Carmichael

Alan Carmichael is looking forward to taking on his new Hyundai i20 machine

Alan Carmichael says this weekend’s Rali Ceredigion will be an exercise in getting acquainted with his box-fresh Hyundai i20 N Rally2 alongside co-driving team-mate, Claire Williams.

With no shakedown or test possible, as the car was only delivered at the beginning of the week, Carmichael’s introduction to it will come when he launches it into tomorrow morning’s opening Tarmac stage.

Up until now, the Ballymoney man has relied on the older R5 iteration of the Korean supermini – and it has served him well. On top of carrying him to the British National Rally Championship title last year, it also earned him a first outright win on last month’s Greystoke Stages.

However, after some thought, Carmichael concluded that it was time to make the switch to a car that has already proven itself on sealed and loose surface events at every level of the sport.

Even so, he knows patience will be required before he gets to a point where he feels at one with it.

“The new i20 is left-hand-drive and the R5 car is right-hand-drive, so from that perspective, it is going to be a challenge and a learning curve for me,” said Carmichael, who will continue to benefit from the support of Belfast-based business Hireco NI after penning a new two-year agreement with them.

“I won’t get a run in the car before the rally, as it went straight from the Hyundai Motorsport factory to the guys at JKS who look after my cars, but hopefully towards the end of the rally, my pace will be close to the BRC1 drivers.

“I looked at the Ford Fiesta but you sit too far back in it for my liking, and when you are inside the Citroen C3, you feel crushed by the cage. The Hyundai is comfortable and feels natural – like a road car.”

Stages unchanged from 12 months ago would have helped on his return to the Welsh meeting, however for the 2023 instalment, 80 per cent of the route is completely different.

The third running of the closed-road fixture – which is being tipped for a place on the FIA European Rally Championship calendar as early as next season – will once again start and conclude in the coastal town of Aberystwyth with the stages made up of lanes deep in the Cambrian Mountains.

“I did it (the event) last year and it is a long, tough event, and although the car is going to come with a factory set-up, I am going to enjoy driving it on the roads and tweaking it to my liking," added Carmichael.

The Saturday leg of Rali Ceredigion features eight special stages, including two runs over the 17-mile ‘Cwm Ystwyth’ test.

Sunday’s action, meanwhile, is bundled into two loops of three timed runs, and will bump up the total distance the capacity field will tackle to 100 competitive miles.

Round Five of the British Rally Championship, it is also a counting round of the FIA European Rally Trophy, the Motorsport UK Protyre Asphalt Championship, and the HRCR Stage Masters Challenge.