Alan Carmichael aims for top three after stepping up to main field in British Rally Championship

Ballymoney driver Alan Carmichael says that he expects to be in the running for top honours in the main field of this season’s Motorsport UK British Rally Championship.

Carmichael is stepping up from the National section of the competition — which he won last year courtesy of four perfect scores and a runner-up finish in Yorkshire — to the BRC1 division.

He is treading a similar path to 2021 National champion Garry Pearson and believes the lessons learned aboard his Hyundai i20 R5 should come into their own as the season unfolds.

Joining him once again in the navigator’s seat for the seven-round campaign is Arthur Kierans who in 2014, clinched the British Rally Championship crown with Daniel McKenna.

“I think I will do well this year, said Carmichael, whose speed and confidence on both tarmac and gravel makes him a dark horse for silverware.

“I am looking forward to the new challenges that BRC1 will bring — I would certainly love to be top three.

“I used to favour asphalt, but the British Rally Championship has really brought me on as a driver, especially gravel events and I love doing them now more than asphalt.

“Having someone as experienced as Arthur beside me again will definitely be a big plus. He’s really helped me to develop my driving and speed.

“I owe a lot to him and his experience.”

The Motorsport UK British Rally Championship begins at next month’s Malcolm Wilson Rally (March 11).