Alastair Fisher ready to follow in the wheels of uncle Bertie in bid for Circuit of Ireland glory

It was 1999 the last time someone with the surname Fisher won the Circuit of Ireland. That year, the late Bertie Fisher recorded his third – and final – victory at the world-famous Tarmac meeting.

Tomorrow, the nephew of the four-time Irish Tarmac champion will seek to end the long wait by returning the family name to the Ulster Automobile Club Challenge trophy.

“I’d certainly like to go there and win it,” says Alastair who, alongside Gordon Noble, is the top seed. “The Circuit is the one rally above all the others that seems to resonate in everybody’s mind.

“There’s quite a lot of history associated with the Circuit of Ireland. I’ve been competing in it for a number of years, from my days in the Mitsubishi to the current R5 car. I know how special it is.

“I’ve had lots of conversations with different people and the Circuit of Ireland is the one event that always comes up in conversation without fail. Even those who don’t follow the sport of rallying – or don’t have a particular interest in it – know about the Circuit and what it stands for.”

The Circuit of Ireland marks round three of the Tarmac Championship which, so far, has been a slow burner for the 33-year-old. Sixth on February’s Galway Rally – the place where he recorded his first international win in 2020 – was followed up with third place on March’s West Cork Rally.

Compared to many of his rivals who hurried back to their cars last summer as Covid restrictions were eased meaning rallies could restart again, work commitments kept Alastair on the side-lines.

“We’ve had a steady start,” said Fisher, who is third in the standings on 18 points, 16 in arrears of early leader Josh Moffett. “The margins are always tight but this year everyone’s taken things up another level. The competition is so close but on reflection I don’t think we are too far away.

“At the Circuit I know I need to really go on the attack from the first stage to the last – there isn’t the time to bed yourself in. I’m hoping for settled conditions because that tends to suit me and means I can lean on the Polo, which is probably 90% of the way there as far as the set-up goes.

“It should go well on the two stages and I’m hoping that my previous experience of Glendun will give me an advantage. Cairncastle is so open and fast, I don’t think much time will be left in there.

“I know how special a win at the Circuit of Ireland would be,” he adds, “But I have to keep that at the back of my mind and approach the weekend the way I would do if it were any other rally.”