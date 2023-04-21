Andrew Watson is excited to end countdown to British Touring Car Championship

Andrew Watson says he is “itching to get stuck in” to his maiden season as a driver in the British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) with CarStore Power Maxed Racing.

After spending the past few weeks working hard behind the scenes with the team, and out on track at the controls of his Vauxhall Astra, the Donaghmore man feels that he is in good shape ahead of his competitive bow in the tin top series.

Whilst the process of needing to adjust his style of driving due to the hatchback being front — and not rear-wheel — drive continues, the former sports car ace has made more than a few people in the BTCC pit lane sit up and take notice.

Everything the 28-year-old has learned so far will be put to the test during qualifying tomorrow, followed by three races around Donington Park on Sunday.

“I’m really looking forward to getting the season started,” said Watson, who will run with the number 11 on his doors. “It’s been quite a while since we announced the drive, so I’m itching to get stuck in and begin this new chapter of my career in the BTCC.

“It’s a new championship, a new challenge and a whole new set-up for me this year. I have been driving rear-wheel-drive sports cars for the last eight or nine years now, so coming back to race full-time in the UK in a big championship like the BTCC is really exciting. This is like the Premier League of UK motorsport.”

Series rookie Watson has been particularly complimentary of the Astra and its performance so far despite it being one of the older cars on the BTCC grid — something mechanics are to be thanked for, according to Team Manager Martin Broadhurst.

“The car is unlike anything I have ever driven before, and there’s a certain style of racing you need to master to be successful in the BTCC,” Watson explained.

“The technique involved has been interesting, but the car is really good and it gives you a lot of confidence and that has allowed me to get up to speed quite quickly, so that’s been good and I can’t wait to get going.”

Watson will vie for silverware across the 30-round campaign with the help of team-mates Aron Taylor-Smith — a four-time BTCC winner — and fellow newcomer, Mikey Doble.

As well as chasing points for the Independent Manufacturers’ crown, Watson and Doble will also have one eye on the Jack Sears Trophy — an award designed for drivers who start the season without a BTCC podium to their name.