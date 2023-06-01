Andrew Watson ready to go all out as he looks to get back on track in Thruxton

The UK’s fastest circuit is up next for British Touring Car Championship teams – and rookie Andrew Watson feels the all-out approach that is called for around Thruxton should play to his strengths.

After impressing at the first triple header of the new season at Donington Park back in April, where Watson left as an Independent Race winner and leader of the Jack Spears Trophy standings, the silverware trail turned cold for the CarStore Power Maxed Racing driver at Brands Hatch Indy and Snetterton.

However, Watson believes if he can get his front-wheel-drive Vauxhall Astra dialled in to the 2.4-mile Hampshire track, then he should be in the ballpark.

The 28-year-old is relishing the opportunity to stretch the legs of his UK-built hatch as 80% of each lap is completed at full throttle, meaning an average speed of 100mph across a full lap is now common. Overtaking is also possible, particularly on the long climb up Woodham Hill into the Club Chicane.

Heading for Thruxton, Watson currently occupies nineteenth in the drivers’ table, seventh in the Independents’ Trophy (86 points), and fifth in the Jack Sears Trophy (109 points).

“Snetterton was a difficult weekend last time out, but we are still feeling positive,” reflected the Donaghmore man. “The team did everything right and ran well. There were no mistakes from that side, so fair play.

“Now we have to reset and go again. I am looking forward to being back out in the Astra with the aim of getting back in the mix for the Jack Sears Trophy.

“Qualifying is going to be really important to ensure that we start off on the front foot going into Sunday’s races. Thruxton is a circuit I enjoy – and I believe it is a place we can be competitive at,” he added.

Despite the Astra’s compact wheelbase being suited to Thruxton and therefore making it one of its stronger tracks, CarStore Power Maxed Racing Team Principal Adam Weaver insists past performances are no guarantee of further success.

“As a team, we always look forward to Thruxton. It is a fantastic circuit and one that really puts an emphasis on bravery – not just skill – to get a lap time,” he explained.

“We have had plenty of fond memories around there, and it would be great to repeat that, but nothing comes easy in the British Touring Car Championship.”

Following two Free Practice sessions on Saturday, qualifying kicks off the competitive action later that afternoon (3.25pm) to help shape the grid for Sunday’s opening 16-lap sprint (11.45am).