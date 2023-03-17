Ballyclare businessman wins historic F1 race Down Under

James Hagan with his crew at the Philip Island track

A Ballyclare businessman has won what is widely regarded as the “largest historic motor race in the Southern Hemisphere” — and in a very special car.

James Hagan came first at the Philip Island Historic Grand Prix, a historic motorsport festival which is held off the coast of Australia, that sees drivers compete in vintage Formula One vehicles.

The homebuilder crossed the finish line ahead of his competitors driving his 1974 Hesketh 308 car, which was the first F1 car built by Lord Alexander Hesketh — a prominent figure in the world of F1 during the 1970s.

James Hagan with his Historic Grand Prix award

It was the very vehicle driven by 1976 World Champion James Hunt when he secured his maiden F1 victory in 1974 and was also raced in 1975 by 1980 World Champion Alan Jones.

After its period of competing in the 1970s, the car moved into private hands, and at one stage was owned by car enthusiast and radio DJ Chris Evans before being acquired by James.

The car is now back in the spotlight, as too is James, after winning the Phillip Island Historic Grand Prix, which is the feature race of the renowned Phillip Island Classic Festival of Motorsport held on the island south of Melbourne.

James Hagan wins the Philip Island Historic Grand Prix 2023

There were almost 40 cars in this year’s Grand Prix race, with the Hesketh 308 one of the oldest in the competition by at least nine years.

The win marked the Hesketh’s best result ever in an historic race, eclipsing the two second-place finishes scored by Dundalk’s ex-F1 driver Tommy Byrne at Mondello Park in 2018.

James, the owner of Hagan Homes, was even congratulated by fellow native and F1 driver Eddie Irvine, who had travelled across the globe to watch the show.

The Co Antrim entrepreneur began racing in 1996 in Formula Ford with a Crossle 32F, initially in Northern Ireland and then in Classics in England.

From there he moved on to participate in many races for historic F1 cars around the world.

Hesketh 308-1 James Hunt winner 1974 Silverstone International Trophy

Speaking about his recent win, he said: “What an incredible experience it is to win the Phillip Island Historic Grand Prix.

"I didn’t expect it but it’s a great feeling to have done so, especially as we had a really hairy accident in the run-up to the event which caused significant damage to the front bodywork of the car, and had an impact on my psychological form.

“Historic F1 racing has been a lifelong passion and has turned into a competitive sport for me.”

James is spending more time in Australia as he intends to expand the Hagan Homes footprint, with a series of sustainable homes in planning.