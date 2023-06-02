Belfast-born F1 racing legend to be Grand Marshal for Detroit race 40 years on from victory

Former Formula One star John Watson will return to the site of one of his most historic victories this weekend to perform the role of Grand Marshal.

The Belfast-born ex-race ace won the first ever Detroit Grand Prix in 1982, and will attend the city’s IndyCar GP event this Sunday to be the ceremonial leader of the day’s activities.

Watson, who turned 77 last month, said he has found memories of racing in Detroit and is excited to go back to the States and see the new track layout, just days before the 41st anniversary of his memorable win there.

The five-time Grand Prix winner’s victory in the Michigan state on June 6, 1982 is considered among the greatest drives in F1 history and it marked his fourth big career win, in which he made an astonishing drive from 22nd place on the grid to finally finish five points adrift of eventual F1 world champion Keke Rosberg.

This will be the NI man’s third trip to the Motor City, and speaking to The Detroit News, Watson recalled the moment he crossed the finish line over four decades ago driving a McLaren MP4/1D.

"To say I was flying is an understatement; the car was great, I mean, the car was everything I wanted a race car to be," he said.

"And on Sunday, maybe one driver will have that same out-of-car experience.”

The IndyCar series is leading the way in the three-day Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, which begun on Friday and will run through to Sunday afternoon in the US.

For the last 16 years, the racing event has been held on Belle Isle, a park situated on an island in the Detroit River, but has now returned to the streets of Detroit, which Watson has said will place drivers on an even playing field because none of them have driven the downtown track.