Belfast driver Jack Young says it is a dream come true to race for Dongfeng Honda in TCR China

Belfast’s Jack Young believes he is making the “next big step” in his career after inking a deal to compete in the 12-round TCR China Touring Car Championship as a factory-supported racer.

The 22-year-old starts his campaign with the Donfeng Honda Racing Team (DHRT) at the Shanghai International Circuit this weekend – the venue for the first two events of the tin top competition.

This will be followed by double-headers at Zhejiang International Circuit (June 23rd-25th), Zhuhai International Circuit (July 14th-16th), Shanghai International Circuit (September 8th-10th), Chengdu or Zhuhai for rounds 9 and 10 (October 20th-22nd), and Macau Guia Circuit (November 17th-19th).

Young’s team-mate will be Chinese driver Martin Xie Xin Zhe, while David Scott will be his engineer having previously worked together as part of the JAS Motorsport Driver Development Programme

"I am really excited about this opportunity to be racing in TCR China,” said Young who will drive the older generation Honda Civic Type-R for the season opener as its quicker and more advanced third-generation replacement won’t be ready in time. “After two years in TCR Europe, it was time to make the next big step, and when this opportunity came up it was definitely the one to take.

“With the world opening up again, to end up as a factory-supported driver with Dongfeng Honda is a dream come true. These last two years working with JAS Motorsport – the builders of the Honda Civic Type R TCR – has been an absolutely incredible experience. I am glad that all the hard work has paid off and we are now able to go and fight in one of the toughest touring car series on the planet – even if it is a little bit off most European fans’ radar,” Young continued.

Young follows in the footsteps of countryman and British Touring Car champion Colin Turkington in making the switch to the East Asian competition, and with a grid of 32 starters mostly from China, Hong Kong and Macau, TCR China is widely regarded as one of the most difficult to conquer.

“It is not going to be easy,” added Young, a former winner of the Renault UK Clio Cup title. “There are a number of very strong factory programmes in the championship as well, and of course almost all the drivers know the circuits way better than I do, so I will have to work hard to make up the difference, but it is a challenge I am really looking forward to.”