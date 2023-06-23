Belfast driver Jack Young targets points in China

Tin top racer Jack Young says there is an added incentive to score well in Saturday’s two TCR China Touring Car Championship rounds at Zhejiang International Circuit to the far east of the country.

Young, from Belfast, is one of the first in the competition to get their hands on the new generation Honda Civic Type R as campaigned by fellow Ulsterman Chris Smiley in TCR UK with Restart Racing.

Bristling with the latest technology, he experienced the JAS Motorsport-built hatch for the first time this week and feels it can put him firmly in the frame for podiums and race wins going forward.

“I have not had much time with the car but already I know it is going to be an upgrade on the FK7 version of the Civic Type R I was racing in Shanghai as that was one of the first builds of that car from way back in 2018,” he said.

“The all-new FL5 version is already scoring podiums and victories in Europe, so it is going to be fantastic to be one of the drivers who gets to introduce it in China.”

Young opened his account in the East Asian series last month with a second-place result in round one, taking the chequered flag 2.5 seconds behind the victorious Hyundai Elantra N of Martin Cao.

The 22-year-old displayed race-winning pace in the reverse grid contest at Shanghai International Circuit by leading briefly before a mechanical issue forced him to retire with two laps remaining.

Like Shanghai, the 1.98-mile Zhejiang track is another unknown to Young, however, he is refusing to use that as an excuse in his quest to score points with team-mates Martin Xie and Andre Couto.

“I am really looking forward to this weekend, especially given how the opening round at Shanghai went last month,” he said. “I have never been to Zhejiang before, but then I am going to be saying the same thing at every race, but this weekend there’s something extra as we’ve the new Honda.

“It will be a tough weekend. We have some intense competition here from the other manufacturers, but I know the Dongfeng Honda Racing Team will do a great job. I also have a new team-mate in Macau specialist Andre Couto so I hope to learn from his experience and score good Championship points.”

Round three of TCR China takes places on Saturday morning at 3am UK time followed by round four at 8am. Both sprint contests will be played out over a twenty-seven-minute period. Young was fastest in qualifying on Friday but must serve a 10-place grid penalty for the change of car and so starts race one from eleventh on the grid.