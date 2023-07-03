Birthday boy Kris Meeke comes to the party with superb Rali de Castelo Branco success

A comprehensive 36.9 second victory on the fifth round of the Portuguese Rally Championship ensured Northern Ireland driver Kris Meeke had even more reason to celebrate on what was his birthday weekend.

Back in action for the first time since May’s Rally de Portugal, Meeke — who turned 44 yesterday — steamrollered the opposition to finish top of the pile at Rali de Castelo Branco alongside Irish team-mate James Fulton.

It was his second win from three starts in the mixed surface competition with Team Hyundai Portugal and its Rally2 specification i20 N supermini as he strengthened his bid for the title.

A faultless display by Meeke was capped off as he bagged maximum points on the rally-ending Power Stage.

Meeke set the pace across the Friday leg to complete the first four stages 8.4 seconds faster than round two winner Ricardo Teodosio (Hyundai i20N Rally2).

He would go on to extend that to almost 37 seconds at the conclusion of 12 special stages and 63.63-miles. On 10 of these, the Dungannon man recorded the quickest times.

Teodosio was the person who gave chase to Meeke across an event based right in the heart of the country, but he was demoted to third on the penultimate speed test by the Citroen C3 Rally2 of Jose Pedro Fontes and then lost another place on the deciding 4.1-mile run to eventual runner-up Bernardo Sousa (Citroen C3 Rally2).

Defending Portuguese champion Armindo Araujo came home fifth and current Championship leader Migue Correia finished sixth, a minute and three seconds adrift of the winning time.

“Of course, I am immensely happy to have secured another victory for Hyundai at the end of what has been a very challenging rally,” said Meeke.

“Throughout the event, it was a case of learning about the car and adapting to it to secure the best possible result for me, James, and the entire team.

“It is a perfect start to the asphalt phase of the Championship, and it also serves as a good basis for the future.

“The aim now is to secure as many points as possible from the remaining rounds.”

There are three closed-road rounds of the 2023 Portuguese Rally Championship still to play out, with the next taking place on the weekend of August 3-5 (Rali Vinho da Madeira).

This will be followed by Rali da Agua (September 15-16) and Rallye Vidreiro (October 13-15).