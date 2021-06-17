Bishopscourt maestro McGarrity out to right 2019 champion controversy

Motorsport

It seems such a long ago that Stephen Wright was awarded the Northern Ireland Rally Championship, becoming the first southern winner of the series.

In fact it is more than 18 months since the Monaghan driver was declared champion in a controversial finish to the 2019 series when the final round was called off. Level on points with eight-times champion Derek McGarrity, Wright took the title in a tie-break which saw a greater number of second-place finishes being the deciding factor.

McGarrity was left fuming, feeling he was robbed of the chance to extend his record run of titles by the cancellation of the Glens of Antrim Rally, an event he had won twice in the past.

He and Wright line up against each other on Saturday as the McGrady Insurance Championship resumes after a year-long Covid-enforced break with the Bishopscourt Stages at the Co Down race circuit.

And even though he has not contested an event in all that time, and has never driven his ex-Marcus Gronholm WRC Ford Focus in anger, no one would bet against the Mossley rally car trader getting this championship campaign underway with a victory.

McGarrity has, after all, won the Bishopscourt event an incredible 13 times including the last nine in a row.

But Wright will be there, too, with his R5 Ford Fiesta as will Jonny Greer, who edged out McGarrity in the 2018 championship, the Carryduff driver finally getting to bring his R5 Citroen C3 to the party.

Biggest danger to McGarrity could be former Irish forest champion Desi Henry, who has a number of NI series wins to his credit and is one of the few in the field with stage mileage under his belt this year. The Portglenone driver finished fifth in his R5 Hyundai in the opening round of the British Championship at Oulton Park last month.

Kenny McKinstry and Stuart Biggerstaff are two other former champions in the capacity Bishopscourt field as is Paedar Hurson, one-time Irish National champion.

Scheduled for a 9-30am start, there are six stages all confined within the race circuit but no spectators are permitted.