Callum Devine: Improving season needs wins to get back in title mix

Callum Devine says he is knows better than most how important a win on this weekend’s West Cork Rally could be as he attempts to get his Irish Tarmac Championship title bid back on track.

Devine endured a frustrating opening weekend in Galway at the beginning of February, with early set-up issues and a lack of seat time conspiring to affect the Claudy driver’s confidence. A misfire that slowed his Volkswagen Polo R5 capped off a forgettable two days as he finished fifth overall.

Success on the Midland Moto Stages Rally earlier this month alongside team-mate Noel O’Sullivan came at just the right time, serving not only as much-needed morale boost but also helping end a 10-month winless streak that stretched all the way back to the Killarney International Rally.

Claudy's Callum Devine (right) had a tough start to the season

Devine fended off a sustained challenge from Josh Moffett – the reigning Irish Tarmac champion – and triple British Rally champion Matt Edwards to finish top of the timesheets by 10.7 seconds.

The 28-year-old is now looking to carry this momentum into the Clonakilty-based West Cork Rally which begins on Saturday with eight special stages followed by a further six timed tests on Sunday.

“It was great for us to be back in the mix again but we knew after Galway we could be better,” said Devine, who led in West Cork last year before he was side-lined with mechanical problems.

“It has definitely given us the confidence we need. To be racing Matt and Josh at any stage is good for the belief as they’re very quick and have plenty of rally wins and championships to their name.

“I hope our bid for the Tarmac title will begin proper in West Cork – that’s the plan – and we know we need to kick on from here because Galway will no doubt have to count as one of our dropped scores if we want to be in contention.

“A podium result will be needed going forward but really a win is what we need but I’ve no doubt it’s going to be tight racing. Still, I’m looking forward to it.”

Top seed for the 43rd running of the St Patrick’s weekend competition is Josh Moffett and Andy Hayes in the same Michelin shod Hyundai Motorsport I20 R5 car that carried them to a maiden victory last season.

Devine is second on the road and is followed by early Championship points leader Meirion Evans and Jonathan Jackson (Volkswagen Polo GTI R5). At number five is Cathan McCourt – the first of four Citroen C3 Rally2 drivers. Also using the French car is Robert Barrable, Jonny Greer and Desi Henry.

Sam Moffett, meanwhile, makes only his third appearance at the wheel of his recently-acquired Hyundai I20 N Rally2 supermini.

The Saturday leg includes the ‘Dunworley’ test and the much favoured ‘Ring’ stage, while Sunday’s action comprises blasts over ‘Shanaway’, ‘Sam’s Cross’ and ‘Ardfield’.