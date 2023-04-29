Callum Devine out to boost title hopes with repeat victory at Rally of the Lakes

Callum Devine will be out to retain his Rally of the Lakes title

Callum Devine is confident of retaining his Rally of the Lakes crown this weekend but acknowledges he will have to bring his ‘A’ game if he is to make it back-to-back wins with Noel O’Sullivan in Killarney.

The Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 team-mates return to the scene of their maiden international victory from 12 months ago on the back of a first-ever success at the Circuit of Ireland Rally on Easter Saturday.

The latter result moved them back into title contention, with the gap to second-placed Meirion Evans currently standing at six points, with defending Tarmac champion Josh Moffett a further eight points clear.

“The Circuit of Ireland result was important for us and for the Championship as both Meirion and Josh have returned strong results on the opening two rounds in Galway and West Cork,” explained Claudy driver Devine.

“As well as helping our Championship ambitions, it has given us a real boost moving forward, starting with the Rally of the Lakes which is an event that I always look forward to.

“We have enjoyed good results there in the past — last year, in particular — so we will be trying very hard and looking to give our very best to retain the trophy, especially as it is Noel’s home international. However, judging by how the first three rounds of the season have gone, with these producing three different winners in Meirion, Josh and myself, I’m expecting another tight battle over the two days.”

The action for Saturday’s first leg of the event, which is now in its 42nd year, will be focussed around the Beara Peninsula and include classic tests such as ‘Cod’s Head’, ‘Ardgroom’ and also ‘Healy Pass’.

Tomorrow takes crews to East Kerry to face stages that last appeared on a round of the cross-border Irish series in the early 80s.

The rally launch was postponed by organisers following the shock death of Craig Breen during a testing accident earlier this month.

The 33-year-old was a big supporter of the event and also a former winner, with that coming back in 2019 with Paul Nagle when they went on to clinch the Tarmac title together.

Clerk of the Course Dermot Healy said: “We always look to find ways to improve the rally and by taking it to new areas of Kerry, and by introducing some new but classic stages, we feel we have managed to do that.

“And with 220 cars taking part in the rally, the entry really is superb right throughout the field.”

Other notable starters include Sam Moffett (Hyundai i20 N Rally2), the Citroen C3 Rally2 trio of Jonny Greer, Robert Barrable and Desi Henry, and Rob Duggan who is set to make his competitive bow in a Melvyn Evans Motorsport-prepared R5 car on his home round of the competition with Ger Conway.