Charlie Eastwood: Aston Martin must find extra gear to boost World Endurance title bid

Charlie Eastwood and the Oman Racing Team have taken their Aston Martin into the heat of battle against eventual World Endurance champions Corvette Racing

Charlie Eastwood reckons there is still untapped potential to fulfil within his Aston Martin machine in order to rise up the World Endurance Championship standings

Charlie Eastwood has hinted that more performance must be found from within Aston Martin’s Vantage AMR if the Oman Racing Team hopes to win in the FIA World Endurance Championship this year.

The pursuit of the GTE-Am Drivers’ Title came to an early climax for Eastwood and team-mates Ahmad Al Harthy and Michael Dinan at last Sunday’s Six Hours of Monza as newcomers Corvette Racing were crowned champions.

Despite the American squad’s Ben Keating, Nico Varrone and Nicky Catsburg failing to podium for the first time this season at the Temple of Speed, fourth-place was still good enough to seal the World Championship as their points total can’t be mathematically beaten with two meetings left.

The Dempsey Proton trio of Christian Ried, Julien Andlauer and Mikkel Pedersen took home a convincing 11.184-second victory, with Eastwood, Al Harthy and Dinan crossing the line in seventh, a whole two laps further back.

Eastwood struck a cautionary note before the race due to their vehicle being weighed down with an extra 40 kilos of success ballast, even with Al Harthy having put the No.25 orange-liveried machine on the front row of the grid in qualifying.

“Monza was definitely not what we had hoped for. We just struggled for pace really from Free Practice One and, unfortunately, it didn’t get any better for us when it came to the race,” said Eastwood, who, either side of his European Le Mans Series commitments this week with Racing Team Turkey, will participate in Friday’s Formula E rookie free practice session with McLaren Racing in Rome.

“It was a super tricky race for us, much like the World Endurance Championship campaign to date, as we have missed a bit of pace to the fastest car – but thankfully, we have still managed to come away with some decent results.

“Of course, we would have loved to have given Corvette a harder push right until the final round, but their three drivers have been exceptional all year – it was always going to be tough to beat them, so full credit to them on a well-deserved Drivers’ Title.

“Both Ahmad and Michael took another step forward again and that is very encouraging, so fingers crossed when we head to Fuji and Bahrain for the final rounds, we will be in better shape and find ourselves in a stronger position.”

Meanwhile, Templepatrick’s Wayne Boyd continued his fine run of silverware finishes in the 2023 IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship at the Canadian Tire Motorsport Prix track on Sunday.

Boyd and AWA Racing team-mate Anthony Mantella finished third in LMP3 after two hours and 40 minutes of competition to keep their points’ scoreboard ticking over and their hopes of a first title together very much alive.