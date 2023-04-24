Charlie Eastwood in disbelief after winning opening round of the European Le Mans series

Motorsport

Belfast’s Charlie Eastwood said winning the first round of the European Le Mans Series in Spain on Sunday afternoon is an “incredible” achievement and one that will take time before it sinks in fully.

Crazy celebrations ensued on the pit wall when fellow team-mate Louis Deletraz crossed the finish line of the 4 Hours of Barcelona as the lead car, beating the French Duqueine Team by 2.3 seconds.

When the Swiss racer entered the pits, Eastwood and Salih Yoluc climbed onto the number 34 ma-chine and were met by applause and a chorus of cheers as they made their way down it.

Yoluc — the squad’s entry-level or ‘Bronze’ nominated points scorer — and Eastwood enjoyed largely incident-free stints behind the wheel of their Oreca 07 Gibson around Circuit de Catalunya.

Deletraz, however, had to make an enforced visit to the team garage with half-an-hour remaining after he was clipped by the United Autosports LMP2 car of former-Formula 1 driver, Paul Di Resta.

Replacing the entire rear wing section cost Deletraz and Racing Team Turkey top spot – but a dogged drive when he re-joined the track saw him reel in and then undercut Neel Jani to move back out in front with 15 minutes remaining.

“I can’t believe that we won the first round of the European Le Mans Series overall,” said Eastwood who is at the Tempelhof Street Circuit in Berlin today for his rookie Formula E test with McLaren.

“It was a pretty perfect race for us and the car was fantastic at a track where tyre degradation is huge over a stint, so managing this was crucial and thankfully we managed to do a really good job.

“What a start to the ELMS campaign. As I mentioned before, winning the Pro/Am class outright — which is part of the championship — and trying to get an overall podium is always the goal for us.

“But to come away with an overall win with a Bronze-graded driver is pretty special. I don’t think it has ever been done in the ELMS, so it is going to take time for it to sink it. I still can’t believe it.”

Eastwood — who the ELSM Pro/Am title with Racing Team Turkey in 2022 — added: “The goal last year was to get an overall podium and it was the same goal for 2023, while Salih wanted an overall win, so to get that straight away at round one is incredible. All race, the entire team was flawless.”