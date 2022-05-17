Charlie Eastwood is targeting European Le Mans perfection with Racing Team Turkey as he eyes up Imola joy

Charlie Eastwood believes his Racing Team Turkey team-mates can help him to a clean sweep of first place Pro-Am finishes at the remaining four rounds of the European Le Mans Series.

Eastwood, Salih Yoluc and Jack Aitken followed up their Pro-Am class win at the 4 Hours of Le Castellet in France last month by repeating the trick at the 4 Hours of Imola in northern Italy over the weekend.

Despite their strategy having to be ripped up and constantly reworked across the 127 laps due to full course yellow conditions and two safety car periods, they all held their nerve.

With a 100 per cent success rate so far in the competition, their cushion over TDS Racing X Vaillante stands at 17 points as preparations begin in earnest for July’s 4 Hours of Monza.

“The goal is to continue the form that we have had since the start of the season,” said Eastwood, the squad’s gold grade driver. “I don’t think there is any reason why we cannot go on and win each Pro-Am race in the European Le Mans Series this year — we are all continuing to improve and get better.

“It was my first time at Imola and here, like everywhere else I have raced at, you are trying to build up the speed across the weekend. I have to say the whole team and these guys — Jack and Salih — are all working hard and trying to stay focused on getting through each race without making any mistakes.

“We saw at Imola there were quite a few cars that went off, so staying on track — especially with the track temperature being as high as they were at Imola — was the goal. Thankfully, we managed to do that and our reward was to come away with another big win in the LMP2 Pro-Am class.

There was also success at Imola for Templepatrick’s Wayne Boyd, who ended the second round of the Michelin Le Mans Cup as runner-up with United Autosports team-mate John Schauerman.