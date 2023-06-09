Charlie Eastwood reveals special livery for 24 Hours of Le Mans centenary

Charlie Eastwood’s specially commissioned new Bell helmet which he will wear at the 24 Hours of Le Mans

Charlie Eastwood is in confident mood and out to make a statement at the 24 Hours of Le Mans

Charlie Eastwood will hope to achieve top honours behind the wheel of the 'reverse liveried' Aston Martin he will use at the 24 Hours of Le Mans

Charlie Eastwood believes that the on-track gains made in the build-up to this weekend’s 24 Hours of Le Mans make a second win there in the GTE Am class using Aston Martin machinery a distinct possibility.

With help from Salih Yoluc and Jonny Adam, Eastwood became the first driver from Northern Ireland to triumph in the division in 2020, completing the event 47.9 seconds clear of Dempsey Proton Racing.

Eastwood is back at Circuit de la Sarthe for the first time since that momentous occasion for the fourth round of the FIA World Endurance Championship and will rely on the latest version of the British racecar to carry him to the top step of the podium, with backing from TF Sport and the Oman Racing Team.

After a shaky beginning to the campaign at the 1000 Miles of Sebring in America and the Six Hours of Portimão in Portugal, things finally came good for Eastwood, Michael Dinan and Ahmad Al Harthy at April’s Six Hours of Spa-Francorchamps, as they brought their Vantage AMR home in third-place.

It leaves the trio eighth on 23 points, but with 13 points covering them and the AF Corse Ferrari squad in third-position, a good performance in France would see them narrow the gap to those out in front.

“For our Championship ambitions and efforts, I think if we get a win or a podium, it would really help,” Eastwood said.

“Of course, we have had a difficult start to the season at Sebring and Portimão as some other cars have gained some significant points, but we won’t let that affect us.

“No matter where you finish in the World Endurance Championship, you want to be as high as possible – whether it is first or if you are battling for fifth – and with there being double points available once again at Le Mans, if we can bank a solid result then we can jump ahead of a lot of people in the standings.”

One of world motorsport’s most decorated meetings celebrates its 100th anniversary this weekend — yet that is not the principal reason why Eastwood, Dinan and Al Harthy are chasing a first win together.

If they can get their ‘reverse liveried’ orange car over the line first in GTE Am, it will take Aston Martin’s win count in the class to 20 at Le Mans.

“Our pace seems strong, and the Aston Martin felt really nice straight away during the first test day,” believed Eastwood.

“And the nature of the track means it just gets faster and faster throughout the week.

“The expectations are high. We have chipped away in the Championship and bagged a podium at the last round which was fantastic momentum for us, so we are all keen to carry that into this weekend.”

Confident regarding the group’s chances of success, he added: “Okay, it is the first time Michael and Ahmad have done Le Mans – it is a massively steep learning curve when I think about my first time here – but I am really hopeful we can do well.

“For me, every single year you do Le Mans, it feels so different to any other race I have competed at, so it doesn’t matter if it is the 99th or the 101st running of the race – there is such a buzz around the whole paddock but, of course, with this year being the event’s 100th year, it ramps up even further. There is something extra special about it, I can’t explain how good it is to be back out on this track.”

And he will also look the part, having unveiled a new helmet livery for the 100th anniversary race.

“As always, I’ve the green background with the orange band, the three shamrocks and then a few special race-inspired points,” he explains of the specially commissioned Bell helmet.

“The main aspect of the helmet is the first-ever poster from the 1923 event, which Bell has done a fantastic job on, and then the standard track map on the top of the helmet and the Le Mans logo on the front.

“And last but not least, on the back, I have the names of my two daughters — Layla and Alba — which will hopefully bring me luck during the weekend.”

The 2023 instalment of the 24 Hours of Le Mans goes live this afternoon at 3pm UK time, with the official 15-minute warm-up session scheduled for 11am. Following on from Thursday evening’s 30-minute ‘Hyperpole’ session, Eastwood starts the race from second-position in GTE Am behind Corvette Racing.

A total of 21 cars make up the GTE field and comprise five Aston Martins, a single Corvette, seven Ferraris and eight Porsches. All will run on either Michelin slicks or full wets as there are no intermediate options for changing weather.