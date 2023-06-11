Charlie Eastwood’s Le Mans dream dashed by Corvette Racing for second time

America-based Corvette Racing dashed Charlie Eastwood’s dream of winning the GTE Am class with Oman Racing for a second time at the 100th anniversary of the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

A champion of the category in 2020, Eastwood came close to returning to the podium’s top step at Circuit de la Sarthe in France after a blistering final 150-minute stint for the TF-Sport-run squad.

Third when he jumped into the Aston Martin Vantage AMR, he chased down a 20 second gap to move past the Iron Dames Porsche 911 RSR piloted by Rahel Frey before turning his attention to leader Nicky Catsburg.

However, with only 25 minutes left on the clock, Eastwood was unable to reel in the Dutchman and took the chequered flag two minutes behind the No.33 Corvette Racing C8.R.

2023 is the last ever Le Mans 24 Hours for GTE Am cars – a division that pairs professional and amateur drivers together – and the top three was rounded out by Riccardo Pera in GR Racing’s Porsche 911 RSR.

Despite missing out on what would have been a momentous win, runner-up points for Eastwood and team-mates Michael Dinan and Ahmed Al Harthy have helped to propel them up the FIA World Endurance Championship standings as double points were on offer at round four of the series.

“It feels very good to be standing on the podium, but we came here to win the race like everyone on the grid,” said Eastwood, “but it was the most mental Le Mans I have ever watched never mind been a part of, so to get through the first six to eight hours with all the different weather conditions was a test in itself.

“The 33 Corvette was too strong today but we put up an incredible fight and made few mistakes across the 24 hours, so to be on the podium with Michael and Ahmad on their first visit to Le Mans is such an achievement and even better as we are up to P2 in the standings.

“After a tricky start to the year at Sebring in America and Portimão in Portugal and then the podium at Spa-Francorchamps, this is obviously a massive haul of points, so fingers crossed we can build on this,” he added.

“I’m super happy with my own performance, the team’s performance and both my team-mates did fantastically well, coming to a place that is such a spectacle and, as we saw, can lead to people becoming overwhelmed and doing crazy things. But we all stayed calm throughout and got a strong finish.”

In a race of attrition, Ferrari – for the first time in 58 years – won world motorsport’s most famous race thanks to the combined efforts of Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado and Antonio Giovinazzi.

On the Italian manufacturer’s return to top-flight competition at Le Mans, it beat Toyota’s GR010 Hypercar by one minute and 21 seconds. A lap behind the new Ferrari 499P Le Mans Hypercar in third was the number two Cadillac V-Series.R shared by Alex Lynn, Earl Bamber and Richard Westbrook.