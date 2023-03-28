Chris Patterson back with Gus Greensmith for Quattro River Rally debut

Chris Patterson and Gus Greensmith are teaming up for the first time in 18 months

Northern Ireland’s Chris Patterson — one of the most experienced and respected navigators in the sport of rallying — will be reunited with Gus Greensmith for the first time in 18 months this week.

Patterson, 54, has agreed to sit alongside the Toksport World Rally Team driver for the two-day Quattro River Rally. It will be the first time that either has started the meeting.

Greensmith has identified the event as the perfect warm-up for next month’s Croatia Rally — the second outing he will make as part of his World Rally Championship WRC2 programme using Skoda Motorsport’s latest Fabia Rally2 car — as many of its stages are similar in nature.

A shakedown stage on Saturday morning will be followed by a ceremonial start in Radićeva and then the first of three spectator special stages on the streets in and around Karlovac and Slunj.

On Sunday, all of the action will be based in the country’s Karlovac County, with competitors facing a further nine closed-road stages, with these being split into three loops of three speed tests.

Greensmith is vying to clinch the WRC2 crown this season with Jonas Andersson — but as the Swede is unavailable on this occasion, the 26-year-old has turned to former co-driving team-mate Patterson.

The pair last competed together on the 2021 instalment of Rally Spain when they were part of the M-Sport Ford squad and wrapped up their partnership on that occasion by finishing sixth overall.

Earlier that same year, Patterson agreed to join forces with the young Englishman with the sole aim of helping to improve his pace note making abilities, and his driving skills on tarmac and gravel.

Greensmith is aiming to build on his drama-free start to WRC2 having won this month’s Guanajuato Rally México at a canter after rival Oliver Solberg picked up a costly puncture.

“It was the perfect start to my season. It’s what we wanted from Mexico,” said Greensmith. “I am very pleased with the job I did, the job the team did on our first rally together and also my engineer. We didn’t have that much time in the car and had a lot to learn but he made it easier.

“Looking forwards, we know the competition is going to be tight in WRC2 but I am happy with the car and the team,” he added. “Now we need to focus on getting some asphalt experience before we head to Croatia Rally next month.”