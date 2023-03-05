Claudy’s Callum Devine wins Moto Stages Rally in Longford

Triton Showers National Rally Championship

Claudy’s Callum Devine ended his long wait for a victory by triumphing on yesterday’s Midland Moto Stages Rally in Longford – the first round of the Triton Showers National Rally Championship.

Using the one-day event as a warm-up for next weekend’s Irish Tarmac Championship counting West Cork Rally in Clonakilty, the win was the first in ten months for Devine.

Co-driven by Noel O’Sullivan, Devine led across the nine stages to finish with 10.7 seconds in hand over triple British Rally champion Matt Edwards who was making his first visit to Ireland after his huge off on last year’s Donegal International Rally that left him and Dave Moynihan hospitalised.

The result should serve as a real morale boost for Devine going to West Cork after a persistent misfire on the recent Galway International Rally meant that he struggled against the top crews.

“It is brilliant to get the victory,” said Devine. “Everyone in the team has put in a big effort to get to the cause of the problem since we were out in Galway last and I am so pleased it’s been sorted.

“I tried to manage our lead as best we could on the last loop as the conditions were changeable,” he added. “I am delighted that we managed to get through it safely and come away with the win.”

Despite a lack of seat time in a R5 car, and early turbo pop-off valve issues slowing his Ford Fiesta, Edwards emerged as Devine’s main pursuer after managing to break free of Josh Moffett late on.

However, a wrong tyre choice for the final three tests meant that an initial 5.6 second gap quickly mushroomed with every passing mile to end any prospect of him finishing top of the time sheets.

“It did make things tricky for us I must admit,” said the Welshman. “However, it has been a great opportunity for me – to be back in a car like this on some great stages – so I couldn’t be happier.”

Defending National Rally champion Moffett rounded out the podium spots in his older generation Hyundai i20 R5. A series of set-up tweaks applied in the run up to the rally that were intended to improve its ride and handling had the opposite effect and meant he struggled to find a rhythm.

His perseverance was almost rewarded, however, as after six stages he was tied for second with Edwards – but a overshoot towards the end of the antepenultimate stage proved his undoing.

Markethill’s Darren Gass brought his Citroen C3 Rally2 home in fourth, 32.3 seconds clear of the new Hyundai I20 N Rally2 car Josh’s older brother Sam acquired prior to the start of the season.