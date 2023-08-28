Colin Turkington appears to concede that Drivers’ title is out of reach in British Championship

Colin Turkington has dropped the biggest hint yet that his priority for the rest of this year’s British Touring Car Championship has now switched to ensuring BMW retains its Manufacturers’ crown.

Turkington now appears to have an outside chance of winning a record fifth drivers’ title following yet another frustrating weekend in the UK’s premier tin top competition with West Surrey Racing.

The 41-year-old completed the antepenultimate triple header at Donington Park’s Grand Prix layout in the points at the weekend aboard his 330e M Sport saloon, however, it still fell short of what he had been targeting in the build-up to it.

Prior to Sunday’s fixture at the Leicestershire venue, Turkington trailed the NAPA Racing UK Ford Focus ST of current leader Ash Sutton by 81 points – but that figure has mushroomed by eighteen points and now stands at ninety-nine.

“To have fourth, fifth and sixth places is decent points,” said Turkington, who is next in action in a month’s time when the competition heads south to Silverstone National for rounds 25, 26 and 27.

“That is the pace we had for the three races. It was a bit of a war in Race Three – but it was actually quite an enjoyable race because you would gain a place and then lose two – but it was lots of fun.

“I was conscious not to get involved in anything too hard because we have the to think about but we have come away with some decent points,” added the Portadown man.

Those Manufacturers’ Championship sentiments were echoed by West Surrey Racing Team Principal Dick Bennetts as he tries to navigate BMW UK to a record-extending tenth title. After 24 races, the German marque holds a ten-point lead over Ford, with Hyundai next up on 548 points and Toyota a distant fourth on 471.

Turkington’s results, combined with those of his three team-mates Jake Hill, Adam Morgan and Stephen Jelley, kept BMW where Bennetts hoped they would be at the end of a weather-hit Donington fixture.

“The priority at the weekend was to stay ahead in the Manufacturers’ Championship,” he said. “We have done that so that is the number one aim achieved. We knew we had to make an improvement after qualifying – and we definitely did that come race day as the three podiums performances prove.

“Jake drove very well to go from ninth to second in the wet in Race One and it was great to see Adam get back in the top three in Race Three, which hopefully will boost him for the rest of the year,” added Bennetts.