Colin Turkington backs up his words with strong day at Brands Hatch

Colin Turkington did as he said he would at Brands Hatch Indy on Sunday by getting his British Touring Car Championship title fight back on solid ground with three top-five performances.

Turkington scored his first win and podium finish of the season with a lights-to-flag drive in the opening 24 lapper, which had to be restarted following a red flag incident 45 minutes earlier.

Starting from the front row, Turkington executed the perfect getaway to pull clear by the first corner and managed the gap to NAPA Racing UK’s Ash Sutton to take the chequered flag for a 64th career success by 1.33 seconds.

In the reverse grid contest, Turkington lined up alongside Sutton and despite initially getting the jump on the double champion he quickly lost the place at Paddock Hill Bend.

Tom Ingram then caught the Portadown man napping as he executed his cutback perfectly around Druids moments later.

On the medium tyre, Turkington was powerless to hang on to the coat tails of runaway winner Sutton who, despite coming under sustained pressure from Ingram’s Hyundai, had 0.933 seconds in hand at the finish.

In the day’s final race, the 41-year-old came home in fifth, his cause helped by a number of drivers running ahead of him either hitting trouble or retiring.

“It was a really strong day,” said Turkington, who is now fourth in the standings on 70 points – 18 behind provisional leader Cammish and 13 in arrears of defending champion Ingram.

“We talked about our pace in race one and race two but we had that as well in race three and we were able to capitalise on the misfortune of others.

“It is often the case in race three that if you can keep the car on the track you can pick up spots, so it has been a good day.

“We maybe didn’t have the fastest car but we still scored really strongly, so we have got good points in the bag. I am pleased with the day’s work.

“It’s always difficult to set expectations just because it is so competitive but we were clever with our strategy and that has been the key,” he added.

Meanwhile, Carrickfergus’ Chris Smiley recorded a DNF in round three of the TCR UK Championship at Croft on Sunday when his Restart Racing Honda Civic Type R came crawling to a stop mid-race with a suspected electrical issue.

That meant he lined up 19th for round four, during the course of which he climbed ten places to complete the 20-minute sprint ninth overall.