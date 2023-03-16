Colin Turkington happy to be back behind the wheel ahead of new season

Portadown driver begins testing as chase for fifth British Touring Car Championship begins

Colin Turkington’s groundwork for a record-breaking fifth British Touring Car Championship crown has begun in earnest with a day-long test at two of Oulton Park’s three track layouts.

Originally, the Cheshire venue was due to host the second test for Turkington and the West Surrey Racing team — but that changed following the cancellation of last week’s running at Brands Hatch due to heavy snow showers and freezing temperatures.

Turkington admitted it was a good feeling to finally get back behind the wheel of his 330e M Sport saloon having previously driven it in anger back in October. He was joined at Outlon Park on Tuesday by team-mates Stephen Jelley, Jake Hill, and 2023 signing Adam Morgan.

“It was a good start to pre-season,” said Turkington, who wrapped up the 2022 campaign fourth in the standings after hybrid-related problems robbed him of much-needed points in the closing stages of an enthralling title scrap.

“It was a typical ‘first day back at school’ feeling to be honest — but it was great to be back out in the BMW after such a long break.

“It is all a process of getting comfortable with the car again after a whole winter out of the seat, plus we had a few updated bits on the car to try out.”

On top of changes that have been applied to the German car in an attempt to narrow the performance gap to Hyundai, Ford and Toyota, Portadown driver Turkington also got the opportunity to meet and work alongside West Surrey Racing’s newest team members.

“We have had a few personnel changes, so it was good to get them used to the new roles that they will be performing at the races,” said the 40-year-old.

“I am pleased with the progress we made.

“We used the International layout in the morning and then the Island course which we race on in the British Touring Car Championship in the afternoon and all four of us had good seat time during the day.

“The weather was inconsistent with rain on and off — a little bit of dry track, but quite a lot of damp — but we may well get conditions like that when we start the season, so it is all good experience,” he added.

Turkington’s next test session is next Wednesday and will take him and West Surrey Racing to Snetterton — one of the circuits where every driver on the BTCC grid must use all three Goodyear tyre compounds.