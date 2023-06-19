Colin Turkington has the final say on ‘amazing day’ at Oulton Park after sealing 65th victory

Colin Turkington hailed his Oulton Park performance in which he claimed a 65th British Touring Car Championship victory as “the most amazing day” for him and the entire West Surrey Racing Team.

The four-time champion from Portadown began the day at the back of the grid in 27th and ended it at the front to keep himself in the running for a record fifth title as the tin top series now enters its summer break.

In race one, Turkington exceeded all expectations by battling through the field from last place to finish ninth overall and in the points.

He thought he had qualified seventh on Saturday afternoon for Sunday’s opener only to be disqualified after his car failed to comply with post-scrutineering fuel checks.

Colin Turkington shows off his trophy after victory at Oulton Park

On the soft tyre, BMW’s Jake Hill took the win from NAPA Racing UK’s Ash Sutton who suffered from an unusually sluggish getaway, with EXCELR8 Motorsport’s Tom Ingram in third.

Turkington again went on the attack for the second 15-lap contest and collected another useful haul of points as he crossed the finish line fourth overall having managed to claw back a total of four spots.

However, his pursuit of Ingram for the final podium place was abruptly halted on the penultimate lap when he was brake-checked by the reigning champion. This damaged the bonnet on his BMW 330e M Sport car and with the air threatening to lift it up and obscure his vision, Turkington had little choice but coast to the chequered flag.

At the front, the top three was a mirror image of race one, with Hill taking the chequered flag ahead of Sutton and Ingram.

A superb recovery drive was completed in the reverse-grid contest as Turkington chalked up his second victory of the 2023 campaign to take his success count around the Cheshire venue to 11.

Starting from fourth, he moved up to second by the end of lap one and immediately after a brief safety car period, forced his way past West Surrey Racing team-mate Adam Morgan where he stayed despite flat-spotting his front-right Goodyear while trying to fend off the advances of double-race winner Hill.

“It has been the most amazing day,” said Turkington, who slipped a place to fourth in the standings on 183 points, 35 behind leader Sutton who is just six clear of Ingram and a further 20 to the good over Hill.

“We were a bit down in the dumps on Saturday night knowing that I had to start right at the back for race one and to be honest I didn’t think we could make this sort of progress coming here this morning.

“Oulton Park has always been a good track for BMW, but it is a tough place to pass.

“We played our cards right and the car got better with every race. To end the day with a win, it means so much given how hard I had to graft.

“We have come from the doldrums to the top step of the podium. It means a lot.”

Meanwhile, Hillsborough’s Dan Harper and his Century Motorsport team-mate Darren Leung finished second and fifth at rounds five and six of the 2023 British GT Championship at Snetterton yesterday.

Their quest for consecutive podiums was thwarted in the second 60-minute sprint by a mandatory pitstop success penalty.