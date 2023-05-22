Colin Turkington hots up with two more podium finishes at Snetterton

Motorsport

Celebrating: Colin Turkington finished third and second in first two races

Colin Turkington delivered back-to-back podium finishes in the British Touring Car Championship at a sun-kissed Snetterton yesterday to stay within touching distance of his main title rivals.

Turkington completed the third triple-header of the season to move up to third position in the drivers’ standings on 109 points — 26 adrift of top spot with Thruxton up next on the weekend of June 3/4.

“Any weekend where you are on the podium twice gives you a fair bit to celebrate, and I think we pretty much achieved the maximum possible to be fast on all three tyre compounds,” reflected Turkington.

“We have some very good circuits coming up,” he added, “and as we get into the summer and the hotter temperatures that come with it, that should suit us and give us our big chance to attack.”

Colin Turkington at Snetterton

In race one, he lined up alongside West Surrey Racing team-mate Jake Hill on the second row of the grid and quickly gained a position when the lights went out as he streaked past the EXCELR8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N of reigning champion Tom Ingram.

However, midway through lap nine, an audacious move by Hill saw him drop two of his BMW’s wheels onto the grass as he pushed his way past Turkington.

Out in front, NAPA Racing UK’s Ash Sutton secured his third win of the season — and the 30th of his career — by just 0.270 seconds from Hill as Turkington held on to claim the final podium position.

Race two was a mirror image of race one as Sutton dominated from start to finish to seal a double victory — his fourth consecutive perfect score of 2023 — this time by a comfortable 3.614 seconds.

As for Turkington, he managed to fend off a late charge by the second NAPA Racing UK Ford Focus ST of Dan Rowbottom who had five laps of hybrid power to use with five laps of the 12 remaining.

In the closing reverse grid race at the Norfolk venue, which was cut to 11 laps by stewards due to George Gamble’s Toyota Gazoo Racing Corolla grinding to a halt on the formation lap, Turkington started from fourth on the dirty side of the track.

However, Turkington was unable to replicate the strong getaways he enjoyed in the first two sprint contests and was quickly outmuscled, dropping four places to eighth by the conclusion of lap one.

Mid-distance, the 41-year-old was struggling to make his presence felt and found himself down in 10th position before some ugly, and unnecessary, inter-team rivalry handed him back two spots.

Post-race, he was promoted to seventh following the disqualification of runner-up Dan Cammish to due a ride height infringement.